2017 NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 5

Saint Francis locks down No. 1 spot, Lindsey Wilson joins top five

October 09, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the eighth-straight edition, Saint Francis (Ind.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the 2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Monday. The Cougars gathered all 15 first-place votes and 340 total points en route their 11th all-time No. 1 ranking.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

• Saint Francis’ top billing marks the 19th-consecutive time that a team from the Mid-States Football Association Mideast League has held the No. 1 mark in the poll.

• The Cougars pushed their NAIA-best winning streak to 15-straight after a 35-18 victory over then-No. 20 Concordia (Neb.) last week in the NAIA Football Game of the Week. Saint Francis has now scored 31-or-more points in every game this season.

• Saint Francis returns the gridiron Saturday at Siena Heights (Mich.).

• No. 24 Cumberland (Tenn.) is the only newcomer this week. The Phoenix return to the Top 25 following a dominant win over Cincinnati Christian (Ohio), 58-0.

• Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 58, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), No. 9 Georgetown (Ky.) (25), No. 4 Morningside (Iowa) (20), No. 10 Saint Xavier (Ill.) (14) and Saint Francis (11).

• Morningside holds the longest active streak with 131-straight Top 25 mentions. Additionally, the Mustangs have been ranked within the top 10 in 80-straight polls.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (October 9, 2017)

RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) (15) 6-0 340 2 2 Baker (Kan.) 6-0 327 3 3 Reinhardt (Ga.) 5-0 312 4 4 Morningside (Iowa) 6-0 303 5 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 5-0 286 6 7 Grand View (Iowa) 5-1 271 7 8 Southern Oregon 5-0 266 8 9 Langston (Okla.) 5-0 236 9 10 Georgetown (Ky.) 5-0 235 10 11 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 4-1 223 11 5 Montana Tech 4-1 213 12 14 Benedictine (Kan.) 5-1 195 13 13 Marian (Ind.) 3-2 191 14 15 Southeastern (Fla.) 4-1 171 15 17 Sterling (Kan.) 5-1 157 16 18 Arizona Christian 5-1 139 17 19 Northwestern (Iowa) 5-1 135 18 21 Dickinson State (N.D.) 5-1 121 T19 12 Doane (Neb.) 4-2 77 T19 24 Hastings (Neb.) 5-1 77 21 20 Concordia (Mich.) 5-1 75 22 23 SAGU (Texas) 4-1 70 23 16 Tabor (Kan.) 3-2 68 24 RV Cumberland (Tenn.) 5-2 22 25 25 Kansas Wesleyan 4-2 19



Dropped from the Top 25: Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) (No. 22)



Others Receiving Votes: Montana Western 15; Campbellsville (Ky.) 12; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 7; Peru State (Neb.) 6; Dakota State (S.D.) 3; Dordt (Iowa) 3.



^ Top 25 ranking from Oct. 2, 2017 Top 25 Poll