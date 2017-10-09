Print RSS

2017 NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 5

Saint Francis locks down No. 1 spot, Lindsey Wilson joins top five
October 09, 2017
Article Image

By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the eighth-straight edition, Saint Francis (Ind.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the 2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Monday. The Cougars gathered all 15 first-place votes and 340 total points en route their 11th all-time No. 1 ranking.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)
• Saint Francis’ top billing marks the 19th-consecutive time that a team from the Mid-States Football Association Mideast League has held the No. 1 mark in the poll.
• The Cougars pushed their NAIA-best winning streak to 15-straight after a 35-18 victory over then-No. 20 Concordia (Neb.) last week in the NAIA Football Game of the Week. Saint Francis has now scored 31-or-more points in every game this season.
• Saint Francis returns the gridiron Saturday at Siena Heights (Mich.).
• No. 24 Cumberland (Tenn.) is the only newcomer this week. The Phoenix return to the Top 25 following a dominant win over Cincinnati Christian (Ohio), 58-0.
• Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 58, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), No. 9 Georgetown (Ky.) (25), No. 4 Morningside (Iowa) (20), No. 10 Saint Xavier (Ill.) (14) and Saint Francis (11).
• Morningside holds the longest active streak with 131-straight Top 25 mentions. Additionally, the Mustangs have been ranked within the top 10 in 80-straight polls.

Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (October 9, 2017)

RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) (15) 6-0 340
2 2 Baker (Kan.) 6-0 327
3 3 Reinhardt (Ga.) 5-0 312
4 4 Morningside (Iowa) 6-0 303
5 6 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 5-0 286
6 7 Grand View (Iowa) 5-1 271
7 8 Southern Oregon 5-0 266
8 9 Langston (Okla.) 5-0 236
9 10 Georgetown (Ky.) 5-0 235
10 11 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 4-1 223
11 5 Montana Tech 4-1 213
12 14 Benedictine (Kan.) 5-1 195
13 13 Marian (Ind.) 3-2 191
14 15 Southeastern (Fla.) 4-1 171
15 17 Sterling (Kan.) 5-1 157
16 18 Arizona Christian 5-1 139
17 19 Northwestern (Iowa) 5-1 135
18 21 Dickinson State (N.D.) 5-1 121
T19 12 Doane (Neb.) 4-2 77
T19 24 Hastings (Neb.) 5-1 77
21 20 Concordia (Mich.) 5-1 75
22 23 SAGU (Texas) 4-1 70
23 16 Tabor (Kan.) 3-2 68
24 RV Cumberland (Tenn.) 5-2 22
25 25 Kansas Wesleyan 4-2 19


Dropped from the Top 25: Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) (No. 22)

Others Receiving Votes: Montana Western 15; Campbellsville (Ky.) 12; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 7; Peru State (Neb.) 6; Dakota State (S.D.) 3; Dordt (Iowa) 3.

^ Top 25 ranking from Oct. 2, 2017 Top 25 Poll