2017 NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 5
By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the eighth-straight edition, Saint Francis (Ind.) holds the No. 1 ranking in the 2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Monday. The Cougars gathered all 15 first-place votes and 340 total points en route their 11th all-time No. 1 ranking.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)
• Saint Francis’ top billing marks the 19th-consecutive time that a team from the Mid-States Football Association Mideast League has held the No. 1 mark in the poll.
• The Cougars pushed their NAIA-best winning streak to 15-straight after a 35-18 victory over then-No. 20 Concordia (Neb.) last week in the NAIA Football Game of the Week. Saint Francis has now scored 31-or-more points in every game this season.
• Saint Francis returns the gridiron Saturday at Siena Heights (Mich.).
• No. 24 Cumberland (Tenn.) is the only newcomer this week. The Phoenix return to the Top 25 following a dominant win over Cincinnati Christian (Ohio), 58-0.
• Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 58, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), No. 9 Georgetown (Ky.) (25), No. 4 Morningside (Iowa) (20), No. 10 Saint Xavier (Ill.) (14) and Saint Francis (11).
• Morningside holds the longest active streak with 131-straight Top 25 mentions. Additionally, the Mustangs have been ranked within the top 10 in 80-straight polls.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 5 (October 9, 2017)
|RANK
|LAST TIME^
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Saint Francis (Ind.) (15)
|6-0
|340
|2
|2
|Baker (Kan.)
|6-0
|327
|3
|3
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|5-0
|312
|4
|4
|Morningside (Iowa)
|6-0
|303
|5
|6
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|5-0
|286
|6
|7
|Grand View (Iowa)
|5-1
|271
|7
|8
|Southern Oregon
|5-0
|266
|8
|9
|Langston (Okla.)
|5-0
|236
|9
|10
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|5-0
|235
|10
|11
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|4-1
|223
|11
|5
|Montana Tech
|4-1
|213
|12
|14
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|5-1
|195
|13
|13
|Marian (Ind.)
|3-2
|191
|14
|15
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|4-1
|171
|15
|17
|Sterling (Kan.)
|5-1
|157
|16
|18
|Arizona Christian
|5-1
|139
|17
|19
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|5-1
|135
|18
|21
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|5-1
|121
|T19
|12
|Doane (Neb.)
|4-2
|77
|T19
|24
|Hastings (Neb.)
|5-1
|77
|21
|20
|Concordia (Mich.)
|5-1
|75
|22
|23
|SAGU (Texas)
|4-1
|70
|23
|16
|Tabor (Kan.)
|3-2
|68
|24
|RV
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|5-2
|22
|25
|25
|Kansas Wesleyan
|4-2
|19
Dropped from the Top 25: Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) (No. 22)
Others Receiving Votes: Montana Western 15; Campbellsville (Ky.) 12; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 7; Peru State (Neb.) 6; Dakota State (S.D.) 3; Dordt (Iowa) 3.
^ Top 25 ranking from Oct. 2, 2017 Top 25 Poll