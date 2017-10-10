Terms of Attendance: Part 2

24/36-Hour Rule, Non-Term, Inter-Term, Term of Attendance, Eligibility

October 10, 2017

In part one of our two part brief on terms of attendance, we discussed the basics of what is considered a term of attendance and what is not. Terms of attendance have long tentacles that reach into a lot of our different bylaws. Legislative Services thought we would illustrate this point by mentioning several past briefs that discuss situations impacted or impacting terms of attendance.

Identification

One of the major factors of Terms of Attendance is identification. Identification is defined in Article V, Section, B, Part 8, and the general rule is a student will be charged a term of attendance when they are enrolled in 12 or more institutional credit hours or represent an institution in an intercollegiate contest. Our bylaws define institutional credit hours (Article V, Section B, Part 9) as any credit attributed to a course that is recorded on the transcript with a grade and credit hours earned.

Identification is a major cog in the eligibility wheel and we have discussed it at length in the past. Please see below for some of the highlights.

The 24/36 Rule

Once a student has identified in two terms of attendance at any higher education institution, they must meet the 24/36 Rule as stated in our bylaws. This means non-freshman and/or students going into their third term of attendance (and then on) must earn 24 institutional credit hours in the two most recent terms of attendance or 36 quarter hours in the three most recent terms of attendance, and only institutional credit hours can be applied.

We have discussed the 24/36 hour rule on numerous occasions, please see below.

Suspensions, Transfers, and Graduate Students

Terms of attendance can be a major factor when a student is dealing with a suspension/dismissal, considering transferring, or graduating. Schools also need to be cognizant of how terms of attendance play into these situations. Luckily we have recently addressed some of these issues.

September 12, 2017, Dismissals and Suspensions: Part 1 We discussed suspensions and dismissals that come from the athletic department, team, or for in game conduct.

September 19, 2017, Dismissals and Suspensions: Part 2 Here we talk about suspensions and dismissals for academic reasons, governing body suspensions, and conference suspensions.

September 25, 2017, Termination of Eligibility In this brief we discussed how a student could have their eligibility terminated, one way being using their ten terms of attendance.

December 20, 2016, Transfer Student Considerations Transfers are always a hot topic and in this publication we explore how terms of attendance factor into the eligibility of transfer students.

June 21, 2016, Graduate Student Consideration We explore how graduate students can remain eligible and what type of financial assistance they can receive.

November 29, 2016, Graduate Student Certification Here we go in depth on exceptions that graduate students can utilize to some of our more general rules.



Conclusion

Legislative Services has written well over 100 briefs since we started and almost all of them have something to do with terms of attendance. For this reason, it is important that you know as much as you can about terms of attendance and their impact on your students and their eligibility. If you have any questions regarding terms of attendance, please do not hesitate to call or email us on the hotline.

