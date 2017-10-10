Chiba's Michael Parker hits milestone with 10,000th point

Former Evergreen State (Wash.) star making a name for himself in Japan

October 10, 2017

By Ed Odeven, Sports Writer/Editor, Japan Times

Michael Parker has quietly compiled impressive numbers throughout his pro basketball career in Japan.



The veteran forward’s success speaks for itself.



He won four scoring titles in the bj-league, including a league-record 27.3 points per game in the 2010-11 season, establishing himself as a prolific point producer in a bygone era. This included a 53-point game on Nov. 7, 2010, the now-defunct circuit’s record that was only surpassed by Le’Bryan Nash’s 54-point output in a February 2016 game.



Last weekend, Parker added to his growing legacy as one of the legends of the game here. He surpassed the 10,000-point milestone in regular-season games.



It’s a testament to his longevity, hard work and all-around talents.



Parker is like a motor on the court. He’s always moving, always contributing, always demonstrating that he’s a vital component for his team.



The Chiba Jets Funabashi star doesn’t need to proclaim his greatness or rattle off a list of accomplishments to prove that he deserves greater acclaim for his pro career.

For Parker, there’s always another game to play, another win to chase after.



However, in a Tuesday interview with The Japan Times the 35-year-old admitted he’s proud of scoring 10,000 points and of the career he’s put together for the Rizing Fukuoka, Shimane Susanoo Magic, Wakayama Trians and Toyota Motors Alvark in the bj-league and NBL, and now for the Jets.



“It’s a big accomplishment, but it is also shared with the people who helped me get here,” said Parker, who hails from Washington, D.C.



He arrived in Japan several weeks after the start of the 2007-08 season and made an immediate impact for the expansion Rizing, who made an improbable run to the bj-league’s Final Four.

Parker, an alum of NAIA school Evergreen (Washington) State, paid tribute to several of his coaches for helping guide him to success.



