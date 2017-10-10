2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 6

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the third straight week, the Crusaders of William Carey (Miss.) are the top-ranked team in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights

William Carey captured a 2-1 win over Dalton State (Ga.) and a 3-1 win over Faulkner (Ala.) to earn its third No. 1 ranking in program history

The Crusaders earned 17 first place votes, and 467 total points

Hastings (Neb.), the defending national champion, holds on to its No. 8 ranking again this week after two high-scoring wins. The Broncos are now 9-3-0 on the year

Grand View (Iowa) re-joins the Top 25 for the first time since the Preseason Poll, coming in at No. 22 this week

Rio Grande (Ohio) maintains the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 57 total