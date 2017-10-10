2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 6
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the third straight week, the Crusaders of William Carey (Miss.) are the top-ranked team in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.
Top 25 Highlights
- William Carey captured a 2-1 win over Dalton State (Ga.) and a 3-1 win over Faulkner (Ala.) to earn its third No. 1 ranking in program history
- The Crusaders earned 17 first place votes, and 467 total points
- Hastings (Neb.), the defending national champion, holds on to its No. 8 ranking again this week after two high-scoring wins. The Broncos are now 9-3-0 on the year
- Grand View (Iowa) re-joins the Top 25 for the first time since the Preseason Poll, coming in at No. 22 this week
- Rio Grande (Ohio) maintains the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 57 total
- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) currently holds the record as the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 112 straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 Poll in 2007. Rio Grande (Ohio) is second with 104 straight
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes"
- For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 6 (Oct. 10)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|William Carey (Miss.) (17)
|9-0-0
|498
|2
|2
|Missouri Valley (1)
|10-0-1
|482
|3
|4
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|9-1-1
|461
|4
|6
|Baker (Kan.)
|10-1-1
|440
|5
|3
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|9-1-1
|438
|6
|5
|Corban (Ore.)
|10-0-2
|420
|7
|7
|Georgia Gwinnett
|7-1-1
|396
|8
|8
|Hastings (Neb.)
|9-3-0
|373
|9
|11
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|7-1-0
|364
|10
|10
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|10-1-0
|355
|11
|13
|Mobile (Ala.)
|7-2-1
|340
|12
|14
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|9-1-2
|307
|13
|12
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|8-1-1
|302
|14
|16
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|11-2-0
|295
|15
|17
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|7-1-0
|262
|16
|18
|Marymount (Calif.)
|7-2-2
|255
|17
|21
|Columbia (Mo.)
|10-2-0
|241
|18
|19
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|10-2-0
|228
|19
|15
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|7-3-0
|217
|20
|20
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|8-3-1
|210
|21
|22
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|9-1-1
|180
|22
|NR
|Grand View (Iowa)
|7-3-2
|145
|23
|25
|Truett-McConnell (Ga.)
|10-1-2
|118
|24
|23
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|8-2-1
|111
|25
|9
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|7-3-1
|108
Dropped form Top 25: The Master’s (Calif.)
Others Receiving Votes: The Master’s (Calif.) 90; Madonna (Mich.) 81; Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 55; Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 38; Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 29; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 15; Westmont (Calif.) 15; Bryan (Tenn.) 14; Bethel (Tenn.) 14; Houston-Victoria (Texas) 13; William Woods (Mo.) 10; Bethel (Ind.) 5; Hope International (Calif.) 3; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 3