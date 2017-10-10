Print RSS

2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 6

Crusaders earn third No. 1 ranking in program history
October 10, 2017
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the third straight week, the Crusaders of William Carey (Miss.) are the top-ranked team in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights

  • William Carey captured a 2-1 win over Dalton State (Ga.) and a 3-1 win over Faulkner (Ala.) to earn its third No. 1 ranking in program history
  • The Crusaders earned 17 first place votes, and 467 total points
  • Hastings (Neb.), the defending national champion, holds on to its No. 8 ranking again this week after two high-scoring wins. The Broncos are now 9-3-0 on the year
  • Grand View (Iowa) re-joins the Top 25 for the first time since the Preseason Poll, coming in at No. 22 this week
  • Rio Grande (Ohio) maintains the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 57 total
  • Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) currently holds the record as the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 112 straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 Poll in 2007. Rio Grande (Ohio) is second with 104 straight

Poll Methodology 

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes"
2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 6 (Oct. 10)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 William Carey (Miss.) (17) 9-0-0 498
2 2 Missouri Valley (1) 10-0-1 482
3 4 Oklahoma Wesleyan 9-1-1 461
4 6 Baker (Kan.) 10-1-1 440
5 3 Rio Grande (Ohio) 9-1-1 438
6 5 Corban (Ore.) 10-0-2 420
7 7 Georgia Gwinnett 7-1-1 396
8 8 Hastings (Neb.) 9-3-0 373
9 11 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 7-1-0 364
10 10 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 10-1-0 355
11 13 Mobile (Ala.) 7-2-1 340
12 14 Central Methodist (Mo.) 9-1-2 307
13 12 Campbellsville (Ky.) 8-1-1 302
14 16 Vanguard (Calif.) 11-2-0 295
15 17 St. Thomas (Fla.) 7-1-0 262
16 18 Marymount (Calif.) 7-2-2 255
17 21 Columbia (Mo.) 10-2-0 241
18 19 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 10-2-0 228
19 15 Dalton State (Ga.) 7-3-0 217
20 20 Benedictine (Kan.) 8-3-1 210
21 22 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 9-1-1 180
22 NR Grand View (Iowa) 7-3-2 145
23 25 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 10-1-2 118
24 23 Cumberland (Tenn.) 8-2-1 111
25 9 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 7-3-1 108

Dropped form Top 25: The Master’s (Calif.)

Others Receiving Votes: The Master’s (Calif.) 90; Madonna (Mich.) 81; Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 55; Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 38; Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 29; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 15; Westmont (Calif.) 15; Bryan (Tenn.) 14; Bethel (Tenn.) 14; Houston-Victoria (Texas) 13; William Woods (Mo.) 10; Bethel (Ind.) 5; Hope International (Calif.) 3; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 3