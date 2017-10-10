Print RSS

2017 NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 6

Martin Methodist lands fourth-straight No. 1 ranking
October 10, 2017
Article Image

Story by Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletics Communications & Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Martin Methodist (Tenn.) owns the top spot for the fourth-straight week in the sixth regular-season edition of the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. With a 12-0-0 record, the RedHawks gathered all 18 first-place votes and 498 total points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

  • Top-ranked Martin Methodist (Tenn.) notches its 14th all-time No. 1 mention, which is tied for sixth all-time.
  • The RedHawks are tied with No. 9 The Master’s (Calif.) with the second-most wins in the NAIA with 12. No. 5 Columbia (Mo.) is first on that list with a 13-0-0 mark.
  • Riding three-consecutive shutouts, Martin Methodist has held its opponent scoreless in eight of 12 matches.
  • Newcomer No. 25 St. Ambrose (Iowa) finds itself in the rankings for the first time in 2017. The Bees were last mentioned on Oct. 4, 2016 in the No. 13 position.
  • No. 22 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) boasts the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 201-consecutive mentions dating back to the start of the 1999 season. Behind Lindsey Wilson on the active list is No. 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) at 79-straight Top 25 mentions and No. 7 Keiser (Fla.) at 77-straight.
  • The Blue Raiders also own the most No. 1 rankings since 1999 with 58, followed by former member Azusa Pacific (Calif.) with 32, Westmont (Calif.) and former member Concordia (Ore.) with 19, former member Lee (Tenn.) at 16, Spring Arbor and Martin Methodist with 14.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes
  • For the complete ratings calendar, click here

2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 6 (Oct. 10)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Martin Methodist (Tenn.) (18) 12-0-0 498
2 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 11-1-0 482
3 3 University of Northwestern Ohio 10-1-1 466
4 4 William Carey (Miss.) 10-0-0 448
5 5 Columbia (Mo.) 13-0-0 429
6 7 Vanguard (Calif.) 10-3-0 425
7 8 Keiser (Fla.) 10-1-1 399
8 6 Westmont (Calif.) 10-2-1 389
9 9 The Master's (Calif.) 12-2-0 358
10 10 Central Methodist (Mo.) 11-0-2 341
11 13 Mobile (Ala.) 9-2-0 330
12 11 Southeastern (Fla.) 8-1-0 316
13 15 Oklahoma Wesleyan 9-1-1 309
14 16 Ottawa (Kan.) 8-2-1 288
15 17 Marian (Ind.) 10-2-0 266
16 14 Benedictine (Kan.) 8-1-2 263
17 25 Cumberland (Tenn.) 7-3-1 220
18 19 Midland (Neb.) 9-1-1 219
19 18 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 9-3-0 215
20 20 Hastings (Neb.) 10-1-1 200
21 23 John Brown (Ark.) 10-2-0 183
22 12 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 4-4-3 171
23 22 Science & Arts (Okla.) 9-2-1 158
24 24 Georgia Gwinnett 7-3-1 155
25 NR St. Ambrose (Iowa) 9-1-2 88

Dropped from Top 25: No. 21 Taylor (Ind.)

Others Receiving Votes: Taylor (Ind.) 60; Jamestown (N.D.) 57; Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 45; Baker (Kan.) 33; Eastern Oregon 31; St. Thomas (Texas) 24; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 23; Trinity International (Ill.) 18; St. Thomas (Fla.) 16; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 8; Indiana Wesleyan 8; LSU Alexandria (La.) 3; Milligan (Tenn.) 3.