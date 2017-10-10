2017 NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 6

Story by Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletics Communications & Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Martin Methodist (Tenn.) owns the top spot for the fourth-straight week in the sixth regular-season edition of the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. With a 12-0-0 record, the RedHawks gathered all 18 first-place votes and 498 total points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

Top-ranked Martin Methodist (Tenn.) notches its 14th all-time No. 1 mention, which is tied for sixth all-time.

The RedHawks are tied with No. 9 The Master’s (Calif.) with the second-most wins in the NAIA with 12. No. 5 Columbia (Mo.) is first on that list with a 13-0-0 mark.

Riding three-consecutive shutouts, Martin Methodist has held its opponent scoreless in eight of 12 matches.

Newcomer No. 25 St. Ambrose (Iowa) finds itself in the rankings for the first time in 2017. The Bees were last mentioned on Oct. 4, 2016 in the No. 13 position.

No. 22 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) boasts the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 201-consecutive mentions dating back to the start of the 1999 season. Behind Lindsey Wilson on the active list is No. 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) at 79-straight Top 25 mentions and No. 7 Keiser (Fla.) at 77-straight.