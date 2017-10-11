2017 NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 3
October 11, 2017
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – British Columbia jumps two spots to join Southern Oregon as the No. 1 ranked team in the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)
- This is British Columbia’s fifth ever No. 1 ranking in program history, and first since Nov. 6, 2016
- The Thunderbirds garnered 11 first place votes, while Southern Oregon received the other 10
- Southern Oregon has now been ranked No. 1 for five straight polls
- Doane (Neb.) makes its first appearance in the Top 25 in 2017 at No. 22. Re-joining the Top 25 also are Aquinas (Mich.) at No. 23 and Wayland Baptist (Texas) at No. 25
- Southern Oregon still holds the record for most No. 1 rankings, with 34 total including this week’s poll
- The longest active streak of being in the Top 25 also belongs to the Raiders of Southern Oregon, with 88 straight appearances, dating back to 2008
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 3 (Oct. 11)
|RANK
|PREVIOUS
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|3
|British Columbia (11)
|581
|1
|1
|Southern Oregon (10)
|581
|3
|4
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|552
|4
|5
|College of Idaho
|522
|5
|7
|Oklahoma City
|479
|6
|14
|Columbia (Mo.)
|475
|7
|6
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|461
|7
|2
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|461
|9
|8
|Eastern Oregon
|457
|10
|11
|Saint Mary (Kan.)
|435
|11
|9
|Missouri Valley
|388
|12
|15
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|384
|13
|12
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|368
|14
|10
|The Master's (Calif.)
|362
|15
|13
|Taylor (Ind.)
|334
|16
|18
|Northwest Christian (Ore.)
|315
|17
|22
|Westmont (Calif.)
|283
|18
|19
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|250
|19
|20
|Indiana Wesleyan
|242
|20
|21
|Indiana Tech
|231
|21
|23
|Texas Wesleyan
|198
|22
|NR
|Doane (Neb.)
|181
|23
|NR
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|173
|24
|25
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|147
|25
|NR
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|134
Others Receiving Votes: Oregon Tech 104; Shawnee State (Ohio) 93; Siena Heights (Mich.) 67; Marian (Ind.) 64; Reinhardt (Ga.) 58; Madonna (Mich.) 25; Carroll (Mont.) 21; Cumberlands (Ky.) 9; Montreat (N.C.) 5
Dropped From Top 25: Oregon Tech, Shawnee State (Ohio), and Madonna (Mich.)