2017 NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 3

British Columbia joins Southern Oregon at the top

October 11, 2017

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – British Columbia jumps two spots to join Southern Oregon as the No. 1 ranked team in the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

This is British Columbia’s fifth ever No. 1 ranking in program history, and first since Nov. 6, 2016

The Thunderbirds garnered 11 first place votes, while Southern Oregon received the other 10

Southern Oregon has now been ranked No. 1 for five straight polls

Doane (Neb.) makes its first appearance in the Top 25 in 2017 at No. 22. Re-joining the Top 25 also are Aquinas (Mich.) at No. 23 and Wayland Baptist (Texas) at No. 25

Southern Oregon still holds the record for most No. 1 rankings, with 34 total including this week’s poll

The longest active streak of being in the Top 25 also belongs to the Raiders of Southern Oregon, with 88 straight appearances, dating back to 2008



Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

2017 NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 3 (Oct. 11)

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) TOTAL POINTS 1 3 British Columbia (11) 581 1 1 Southern Oregon (10) 581 3 4 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 552 4 5 College of Idaho 522 5 7 Oklahoma City 479 6 14 Columbia (Mo.) 475 7 6 Northwestern (Iowa) 461 7 2 St. Francis (Ill.) 461 9 8 Eastern Oregon 457 10 11 Saint Mary (Kan.) 435 11 9 Missouri Valley 388 12 15 Cornerstone (Mich.) 384 13 12 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 368 14 10 The Master's (Calif.) 362 15 13 Taylor (Ind.) 334 16 18 Northwest Christian (Ore.) 315 17 22 Westmont (Calif.) 283 18 19 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 250 19 20 Indiana Wesleyan 242 20 21 Indiana Tech 231 21 23 Texas Wesleyan 198 22 NR Doane (Neb.) 181 23 NR Aquinas (Mich.) 173 24 25 Milligan (Tenn.) 147 25 NR Wayland Baptist (Texas) 134

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon Tech 104; Shawnee State (Ohio) 93; Siena Heights (Mich.) 67; Marian (Ind.) 64; Reinhardt (Ga.) 58; Madonna (Mich.) 25; Carroll (Mont.) 21; Cumberlands (Ky.) 9; Montreat (N.C.) 5

Dropped From Top 25: Oregon Tech, Shawnee State (Ohio), and Madonna (Mich.)