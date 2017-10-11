2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 3

Aquinas (Mich.) climbs to the No. 1 spot

October 11, 2017

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Aquinas (Mich.) takes over the No. 1 ranking in the third regular season NAIA Women’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

Aquinas earned nine first place votes and 579 total points to claim the No. 1 spot

This is the first No. 1 ranking in program history for the Saints

Joining the Top 25 for the first time in 2017 is Northwestern (Iowa) at No. 23 and Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) at No. 25

Simon Fraser (B.C.) currently holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 41

College of Idaho holds the longest streak of consecutive Top 25 rankings with 70 straight polls, followed by Carroll (Mont.) with 61 straight

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 3 (Oct. 11)

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) TOTAL POINTS 1 2 Aquinas (Mich.) (9) 579 2 3 Oklahoma City (7) 574 3 1 British Columbia (5) 559 4 4 College of Idaho 533 5 7 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 511 6 5 Southern Oregon 494 7 10 Taylor (Ind.) 475 8 8 The Master's (Calif.) 456 9 11 Oregon Tech 432 10 6 Shawnee State (Ohio) 412 11 9 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 395 12 13 Carroll (Mont.) 375 12 12 Dordt (Iowa) 375 14 16 Madonna (Mich.) 343 15 14 Morningside (Iowa) 335 16 15 Milligan (Tenn.) 311 17 19 Southeastern (Fla.) 255 18 17 Hastings (Neb.) 242 19 21 Corban (Ore.) 240 20 18 Marian (Ind.) 235 21 22 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 205 22 24 Indiana Wesleyan 200 23 NR Northwestern (Iowa) 199 24 25 St. Francis (Ill.) 151 25 NR Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 123

Others Receiving Votes: Saint Xavier (Ill.) 113; Westmont (Calif.) 68; Cornerstone (Mich.) 55; Northwest (Wash.) 37; Saint Mary (Kan.) 29; Point Park (Pa.) 25; St. Thomas (Fla.) 24; Siena Heights (Mich.) 24; Texas Wesleyan 13; Friends (Kan.) 8; SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 8; Blue Mountain (Miss.) 3

Dropped From Top 25: SCAD Savannah (Ga.), Trinity Christian (Ill.)