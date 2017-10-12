2017 NAIA Football Game of the Week — No. 7
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Potential playoff implications on are the line Saturday, as No. 16 Arizona Christian hosts Oklahoma Panhandle State in a key matchup out of the Central States Football League (CSFL). Kick off between the two teams is scheduled for 7 p.m. MST at Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, Ariz.
The Aggies enter Saturday with a 4-1 overall record and a 3-0 mark in the CSFL, while Arizona Christian is 0.5-game back with a 3-1 record in the league – 5-1 overall. Oklahoma Panhandle State is currently in a three-way tie atop the CSFL standings with Langston (Okla.) (3-0 CSFL) and SAGU (Texas) (3-0 CSFL). The contest marks the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.
Saturday’s Game of the Week was chosen using a Facebook fan vote. Nominees are posted on Tuesday with the winner of the contest revealed Wednesday morning.
No. 16 Arizona Christian (5-1)
2017 Team Rankings (Top 15)
No. 1 - Punt Yds per Att (45.600)
No. 5 - Total Sacks Against (5.000)
No. 6 - Sacks Against (0.800)
No. 7 - Punt Returns Yds per Att (18.000)
No. 14 - First Downs per Game (23.800)
No. 15 - Total Scoring Offense (229)
Arizona Christian Players to Watch
Offense – Ryan Esslinger, QB … ranks No. 18 nationally in total offense (1,599 yards) … has thrown for at least one touchdown in six-straight games … completing 65.1 percent of his passes (138-for-212) … tossed 15 touchdowns, while only being intercepted four times … set a season-high with 285 passing yards on September 23 against NCAA Division III Whittier (Calif.).
Defense – Austin Schleier, LB … leads the team with 39 tackles (20
Oklahoma Panhandle State (4-1)
2017 Team Rankings (Top 15)
No. 2 - Pass Def Efficiency (90.500)
No. 4 - Penalty Yds per Game (97.200)
No. 4 - Total Defense per Game (272.000)
No. 6 - Opp 4th Down Conv. (22.200)
No. 7 - Sacks By (3.600)
No. 7 - Total Sacks By (18.000)
No. 7 - Opponent First Downs (82)
No. 9 - Pass Defense per Game (160.800)
No. 10 - Opp 3rd Down Conv. (29.200)
No. 10 - Scoring Defense per Game (20.200)
No. 13 - Rushing Defense per Game (111.200)
Oklahoma Panhandle State Players to Watch
Offense – D.J. Scott, QB … completed 60 percent (54-of-90) of his passes for 583 yards this season … thrown four touchdowns, while also being intercepted four times … set a season-best with 269 yards passing and 308 yards of total offense in Oklahoma Panhandle State’s 31-8 win over Bacone (Okla.) on September 16.
Defense – Dominick Bell, LB … leads a defense that ranks within the top 10 in total defense, pass defense and scoring defense with 28 total tackles (20 solo stops) … ranks second on the squad with five tackles for loss, including three sacks … recorded a season-high 10 tackles in the Aggies season opener against NCAA Division III McMurry (Texas) on August 31.
