Kansas Wesleyan Women's Volleyball Head Coach Fred Aubuchon Picks Up Career Win No. 400

In a win over Oklahoma Wesleyan head coach Fred Aubuchon reaches a career-high

October 12, 2017

Story courtesy Kansas Wesleyan

Kansas Wesleyan Volleyball Coach Fred Aubuchon picked up his 400th career victory at the NAIA level on Wednesday night as the Coyotes cruised by the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles in straight sets – 25-23, 25-17, 25-22 – at Mabee Arena.

Wednesday’s win was No. 184 at KWU for Aubuchon, who is in his ninth season with the Coyotes and 17th overall. He is KWU’s all-time winningest coach in volleyball, passing KWU Hall of Fame coach Tracy Rietzke earlier this season. He recorded 173 wins at Hastings and 43 as coach at Peru State.

The victory also gives KWU a two-game lead in the KCAC standings at 11-1, with Tabor, Ottawa and Oklahoma Wesleyan tied for second at 9-3.

KWU pushed out to a 9-3 lead in the opening set on a kill by Valerie Most that forced an OKWU timeout. The Eagles drew back within three points at 10-7, but the Coyotes got back on track taking a 15-9 lead on a kill by Kelsey Plummer. KWU led 17-12 when OKWU scored five in a row to tie the set at 17-all. A kill by Jensyn Pettit kept the lead in favor of the Coyotes. Oklahoma Wesleyan took a 23-22 lead, but the Coyotes responded to finish the set, getting a kill by Hannah Reynolds and a block by Reynolds and Pettit and an OKWU error to end the set.

The Coyotes led the second set 9-3 before the Eagles came back to tie things up at 8-8. A kill by Pettit kept the lead on KWU’s side and a kill from Valerie Most broke a 10-10 tie as the Coyotes pushed out to a 16-11 lead. KWU got a service ace by Kendall Carter to make it 23-15 in the set before the Coyotes closed things out with the 25-17 win.

The third set started much like the previous two with KWU taking a 7-3 lead, this time on a rotation error by the Eagles. KWU lead 12-6 on a kill by Most, but OKWU would score the next seven points to take a 13-12 lead. Plummer got a kill to get KWU back on track and tie the set at 13-all. The Eagles led 19-18 before four straight points by the Coyotes made it 23-19 on a triple block by Plummer, Kortney Cunningham and Angeleah Stierlen. A Plummer kill set up match point and after two OKWU points, Plummer ended the match with a kill.

The Coyotes hit .203 in the match as a team with 43 kills, led by Most with 13, while Plummer added 11 and hit .364 in the match. Reynolds had seven kills and Pettit had five. Taylor Dodge had 21 assists and Peyton Desormiers had 15. Four different players had service aces. Dodge and Paige Johnson, who made an amazing kick save on a ball in the opening set, had 12 digs each. Reynolds, Plummer and Pettit had three blocks each.

KWU heads to Hutchinson on Friday and Saturday for the inaugural KCAC Fall Fling Tournament at the Sports Arena. KWU plays Southwestern and Sterling on Friday, and McPherson and Saint Mary on Saturday.