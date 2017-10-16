2017 NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 6

Top 14 teams go unchanged this week

October 16, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – None of the top 14 teams shifted positions this week, including top-ranked Saint Francis (Ind.), which locked down the No. 1 ranking for a ninth-straight edition of the 2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Monday. The Cougars claimed all 15 first-place votes and 340 total points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

• Saint Francis owns the No. 1 ranking for the 12th time in program history. Additionally, the top billing marks the 20th-consecutive edition that a team from the Mid-States Football Association Mideast League has held the No. 1 mark.

• The Cougars were dominant last weekend, downing Siena Heights (Mich.), 36-9, to extend their NAIA-best winning streak to 16-straight games. Saint Francis boasts an average victory margin of 28.1 points per game this season.

• Saint Francis travels to Missouri Baptist on Saturday.

• No. 25 Campbellsville (Ky.) is the lone newcomer this week. The Tigers, who have not been ranked since the 2016 preseason poll, are off to a 5-0 start this season. Campbellsville travels to Ave Maria (Fla.) on Saturday before an important showdown with No. 9 Georgetown (Ky.) on October 28.

• Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 58, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), No. 9 Georgetown (25), No. 4 Morningside (Iowa) (20), No. 10 Saint Xavier (Ill.) (14) and Saint Francis (12).

• Morningside holds the longest active streak with 132-straight Top 25 mentions. Additionally, the Mustangs have been ranked within the top 10 in 81-straight polls.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.



2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 6 (October 16, 2017)

RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) (15) 7-0 340 2 2 Baker (Kan.) 7-0 327 3 3 Reinhardt (Ga.) 6-0 312 4 4 Morningside (Iowa) 7-0 303 5 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 6-0 286 6 6 Grand View (Iowa) 6-1 272 7 7 Southern Oregon 6-0 265 8 8 Langston (Okla.) 6-0 237 9 9 Georgetown (Ky.) 5-0 233 10 10 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 5-1 225 11 11 Montana Tech 5-1 217 12 12 Benedictine (Kan.) 6-1 201 13 13 Marian (Ind.) 4-2 185 14 14 Southeastern (Fla.) 5-1 169 15 17 Northwestern (Iowa) 6-1 160 16 18 Dickinson State (N.D.) 6-1 148 17 21 Concordia (Mich.) 6-1 122 18 22 SAGU (Texas) 5-1 115 19 19 Doane (Neb.) 4-2 102 T20 23 Tabor (Kan.) 5-2 75 T20 15 Sterling (Kan.) 5-2 75 22 24 Cumberland (Tenn.) 6-2 64 23 16 Arizona Christian 5-2 45 24 25 Kansas Wesleyan 5-2 34 25 RV Campbellsville (Ky.) 5-0 29