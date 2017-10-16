2017 NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 6
By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – None of the top 14 teams shifted positions this week, including top-ranked Saint Francis (Ind.), which locked down the No. 1 ranking for a ninth-straight edition of the 2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Monday. The Cougars claimed all 15 first-place votes and 340 total points.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):
• Saint Francis owns the No. 1 ranking for the 12th time in program history. Additionally, the top billing marks the 20th-consecutive edition that a team from the Mid-States Football Association Mideast League has held the No. 1 mark.
• The Cougars were dominant last weekend, downing Siena Heights (Mich.), 36-9, to extend their NAIA-best winning streak to 16-straight games. Saint Francis boasts an average victory margin of 28.1 points per game this season.
• Saint Francis travels to Missouri Baptist on Saturday.
• No. 25 Campbellsville (Ky.) is the lone newcomer this week. The Tigers, who have not been ranked
• Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 58, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), No. 9 Georgetown (25), No. 4 Morningside (Iowa) (20), No. 10 Saint Xavier (Ill.) (14) and Saint Francis (12).
• Morningside holds the longest active streak with 132-straight Top 25 mentions. Additionally, the Mustangs have been ranked within the top 10 in 81-straight polls.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 6 (October 16, 2017)
|RANK
|LAST TIME^
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Saint Francis (Ind.) (15)
|7-0
|340
|2
|2
|Baker (Kan.)
|7-0
|327
|3
|3
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|6-0
|312
|4
|4
|Morningside (Iowa)
|7-0
|303
|5
|5
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|6-0
|286
|6
|6
|Grand View (Iowa)
|6-1
|272
|7
|7
|Southern Oregon
|6-0
|265
|8
|8
|Langston (Okla.)
|6-0
|237
|9
|9
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|5-0
|233
|10
|10
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|5-1
|225
|11
|11
|Montana Tech
|5-1
|217
|12
|12
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|6-1
|201
|13
|13
|Marian (Ind.)
|4-2
|185
|14
|14
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|5-1
|169
|15
|17
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|6-1
|160
|16
|18
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|6-1
|148
|17
|21
|Concordia (Mich.)
|6-1
|122
|18
|22
|SAGU (Texas)
|5-1
|115
|19
|19
|Doane (Neb.)
|4-2
|102
|T20
|23
|Tabor (Kan.)
|5-2
|75
|T20
|15
|Sterling (Kan.)
|5-2
|75
|22
|24
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|6-2
|64
|23
|16
|Arizona Christian
|5-2
|45
|24
|25
|Kansas Wesleyan
|5-2
|34
|25
|RV
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|5-0
|29
Dropped from the Top 25: Hastings (Neb.) (No. 19)
Others Receiving Votes: Oklahoma Panhandle State 15; Dordt (Iowa) 12; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 9; Bethany (Kan.) 7; Hastings (Neb.) 3.
^ Top 25 ranking from Oct. 9,