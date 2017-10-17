2017 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Poll No. 4 (Oct. 17)

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) makes a move to No. 1

October 17, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The new No. 1 ranked team, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), takes the No. 1 place for the first time in 2017, the national office announced on Tuesday. The Blue Raiders garnered 13-of-21 first place votes.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-Lindsey Wilson is the only team that remains undefeated in the Top 25 Poll.

-The Blue Raiders have played more than three sets only one time against Indiana Wesleyan in the 2017 season.

- Rocky Mountain is the only new team in the poll at No. 21 after a couple of big wins over then-No. 1 Viterbo (Wis.).

-Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 53 total appearance. The last 25 consecutive appearances have been in the top five.

-There has only been one program that has been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season, with Fresno Pacific (Calif.) accomplishing the feat in 2004, 2008 and 2009.

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD Points 1 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [13] 21-0 584 2 1 Viterbo (Wis.) [8] 23-1 579 3 3 Northwestern (Iowa) 22-2 546 4 5 Park (Mo.) 22-2 531 5 4 Hastings (Neb.) 18-1 525 6 7 Dordt (Iowa) 21-4 491 7 6 Westmont (Calif.) 24-3 467 8 11 Grand View (Iowa) 22-7 445 9 9 Midland (Neb.) 16-5 438 10 13 Columbia (Mo.) 23-4 430 11 14 Eastern Oregon 18-5 403 12 10 Missouri Baptist 23-6 385 13 8 College of Idaho 18-4 349 14 15 Montana Tech 16-6 343 15 12 Corban (Ore.) 17-7 327 16 16 Madonna (Mich.) 24-3 302 17 17 Georgetown (Ky.) 13-2 290 18 18 Cornerstone (Mich.) 20-6 270 19 20 Jamestown (N.D.) 14-6 255 20 21 Morningside (Iowa) 16-8 197 21 NR Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 17-8 185 22 22 Missouri Valley 25-4 178 23 19 Bellevue (Neb.) 21-6 176 24 24 Campbellsville (Ky.) 18-3 144 25 25 Marian (Ind.) 23-3 136

Dropped from the rankings: No. 23 Doane (Neb.)

Others receiving votes: William Woods (Mo.) 126, Doane (Neb.) 103, Northwest (Wash.) 76, Saint Xaver (Ill.) 48, Kansas Wesleyan 31, Indiana Wesleyan 24, MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 19, Mobile (Ala.) 12, Siena Heights (Mich.) 7, Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 5, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 3

^Top 25 ranking in Coaches’ Poll on Oct. 17, 2017