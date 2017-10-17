Print RSS

2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 7

William Carey remains No. 1
October 17, 2017
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Following three road wins, William Carey (Miss.) hangs on to the No. 1 ranking in this week’s NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

  • William Carey (Miss.) earned 16 first place votes, and 497 total points to remain the top-ranked team in the NAIA for the fourth-straight week.
  • The Crusaders are now 12-0-0 on the season.
  • Defending National Champion Hastings (Neb.) won two games to improve to 11-3-0, and currently sits at No. 8 in the Top 25 Poll.
  • Southwestern Christian (Okla.) joins the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the first time this season, ranked No. 23.
  • No. 3 Rio Grande (Ohio) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 57.
  • Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 113-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 Poll in 2007. Rio Grande (Ohio) is second with 104-straight polls.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes".
2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 7 (Oct. 17)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES] RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 William Carey (Miss.) [16] 12-0-0 497
2 3 Oklahoma Wesleyan [2] 11-1-1 483
3 5 Rio Grande (Ohio) 10-1-1 462
4 2 Missouri Valley 11-1-1 446
5 7 Georgia Gwinnett 8-1-1 437
6 4 Baker (Kan.) 11-2-1 407
7 10 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 12-1-0 398
8 8 Hastings (Neb.) 11-3-0 391
9 11 Mobile (Ala.) 9-2-1 373
10 6 Corban (Ore.) 11-1-2 348
11 9 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 8-2-0 341
12 14 Vanguard (Calif.) 12-2-0 309
13 12 Central Methodist (Mo.) 9-2-2 301
14 13 Campbellsville (Ky.) 9-1-1 300
15 15 St. Thomas (Fla.) 8-1-1 271
16 16 Marymount (Calif.) 9-2-2 264
17 17 Columbia (Mo.) 11-2-1 250
18 20 Benedictine (Kan.) 10-3-1 222
19 19 Dalton State (Ga.) 9-3-0 215
20 22 Grand View (Iowa) 8-4-2 171
21 23 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 12-1-2 163
22 18 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 11-3-0 160
23 NR Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 12-2-0 142
24 24 Cumberland (Tenn.) 9-2-1 124
25 25 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 9-3-1 117

Dropped From Top 25: Wayland Baptist (Texas)

Others Receiving Votes: Wayland Baptist (Texas) 66; Westmont (Calif.) 54; Reinhardt (Ga.) 40; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 33; William Woods (Mo.) 32; Bethel (Tenn.) 26; Madonna (Mich.) 21; Keiser (Fla.) 11; Houston-Victoria (Texas) 10; Bryan (Tenn.) 6; Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 5; Northwestern Ohio 4; Oklahoma City 4; Bethel (Ind.) 3; Aquinas (Mich.) 3; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 3