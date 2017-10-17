2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 7
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Following three road wins, William Carey (Miss.) hangs on to the No. 1 ranking in this week’s NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)
- William Carey (Miss.) earned 16 first place votes, and 497 total points to remain the top-ranked team in the NAIA for the fourth-straight week.
- The Crusaders are now 12-0-0 on the season.
- Defending National Champion Hastings (Neb.) won two games to improve to 11-3-0, and currently sits at No. 8 in the Top 25 Poll.
- Southwestern Christian (Okla.) joins the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the first time this season, ranked No. 23.
- No. 3 Rio Grande (Ohio) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 57.
- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 113-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 Poll in 2007. Rio Grande (Ohio) is second with 104-straight polls.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes".
- For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 7 (Oct. 17)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|William Carey (Miss.) [16]
|12-0-0
|497
|2
|3
|Oklahoma Wesleyan [2]
|11-1-1
|483
|3
|5
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|10-1-1
|462
|4
|2
|Missouri Valley
|11-1-1
|446
|5
|7
|Georgia Gwinnett
|8-1-1
|437
|6
|4
|Baker (Kan.)
|11-2-1
|407
|7
|10
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|12-1-0
|398
|8
|8
|Hastings (Neb.)
|11-3-0
|391
|9
|11
|Mobile (Ala.)
|9-2-1
|373
|10
|6
|Corban (Ore.)
|11-1-2
|348
|11
|9
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|8-2-0
|341
|12
|14
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|12-2-0
|309
|13
|12
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|9-2-2
|301
|14
|13
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|9-1-1
|300
|15
|15
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|8-1-1
|271
|16
|16
|Marymount (Calif.)
|9-2-2
|264
|17
|17
|Columbia (Mo.)
|11-2-1
|250
|18
|20
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|10-3-1
|222
|19
|19
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|9-3-0
|215
|20
|22
|Grand View (Iowa)
|8-4-2
|171
|21
|23
|Truett-McConnell (Ga.)
|12-1-2
|163
|22
|18
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|11-3-0
|160
|23
|NR
|Southwestern Christian (Okla.)
|12-2-0
|142
|24
|24
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|9-2-1
|124
|25
|25
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|9-3-1
|117
Dropped From Top 25: Wayland Baptist (Texas)
Others Receiving Votes: Wayland Baptist (Texas) 66; Westmont (Calif.) 54; Reinhardt (Ga.) 40; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 33; William Woods (Mo.) 32; Bethel (Tenn.) 26; Madonna (Mich.) 21; Keiser (Fla.) 11; Houston-Victoria (Texas) 10; Bryan (Tenn.) 6; Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 5; Northwestern Ohio 4; Oklahoma City 4; Bethel (Ind.) 3; Aquinas (Mich.) 3; Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 3