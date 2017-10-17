2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 7

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Following three road wins, William Carey (Miss.) hangs on to the No. 1 ranking in this week’s NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 113-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 Poll in 2007. Rio Grande (Ohio) is second with 104-straight polls.

No. 3 Rio Grande (Ohio) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 57.

Southwestern Christian (Okla.) joins the NAIA Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the first time this season, ranked No. 23.

Defending National Champion Hastings (Neb.) won two games to improve to 11-3-0, and currently sits at No. 8 in the Top 25 Poll.

The Crusaders are now 12-0-0 on the season.

William Carey (Miss.) earned 16 first place votes, and 497 total points to remain the top-ranked team in the NAIA for the fourth-straight week.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes".