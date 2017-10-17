2017 NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 7
Story by Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletics Communications & Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fifth-straight week, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) is No. 1 in the seventh installment of the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)
- With 498 total points, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) is the unanimous No. 1 pick for the fourth-straight week and fifth-consecutive time overall.
- The RedHawks are tied for the most wins in the NAIA (at time of rankings) with a 14-0-0 mark. They share the lead with No. 9 Columbia (Mo.).
- With five-consecutive shutouts, Martin Methodist has held its opponent scoreless in 10 of 14 matches.
- No. 25 Jamestown (N.D.) is ranked for the first time in school history. The Jimmies have won five of their last six contests to improve to 10-4-1 overall.
- No. 23 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) boasts the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 202-consecutive mentions dating back to the start of the 1999 season. Behind Lindsey Wilson on the active list is No. 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) at 80-straight Top 25 mentions and No. 6 Keiser (Fla.) at 78-straight.
- The Blue Raiders also own the most No. 1 rankings since 1999 with 58, followed by former member Azusa Pacific (Calif.) with 32, Westmont (Calif.) and former member Concordia (Ore.) with 19, former member Lee (Tenn.) at 16, Martin Methodist at 15 and Spring Arbor with 14.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes
- For the complete ratings calendar, click here
2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 7 (Oct. 17)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.) (18)
|14-0-0
|498
|2
|2
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|13-1-0
|482
|3
|3
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|12-1-1
|466
|4
|4
|William Carey (Miss.)
|12-0-0
|450
|5
|6
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|11-3-0
|434
|6
|7
|Keiser (Fla.)
|11-1-1
|413
|7
|8
|Westmont (Calif.)
|11-2-1
|405
|8
|10
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|12-0-2
|372
|9
|5
|Columbia (Mo.)
|14-1-0
|366
|10
|11
|Mobile (Ala.)
|11-2-0
|352
|11
|12
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|10-1-0
|333
|12
|9
|The Master's (Calif.)
|12-3-0
|319
|13
|13
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|11-1-1
|312
|14
|14
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|10-2-1
|293
|15
|15
|Marian (Ind.)
|11-2-1
|249
|16
|17
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|8-3-1
|247
|17
|19
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|11-3-0
|228
|18
|18
|Midland (Neb.)
|10-1-2
|217
|19
|16
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|9-2-2
|202
|T20
|20
|Hastings (Neb.)
|11-1-2
|200
|T20
|21
|John Brown (Ark.)
|11-2-0
|200
|22
|24
|Georgia Gwinnett
|9-3-1
|184
|23
|22
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|5-4-3
|174
|24
|23
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|11-2-1
|145
|25
|NR
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|10-4-1
|97
Dropped from Top 25: No. 25 St. Ambrose (Iowa)
Others Receiving Votes: Eastern Oregon 63; Indiana Wesleyan 50; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 42; St. Ambrose (Iowa) 40; St. Thomas (Texas) 38; Bellevue (Neb.) 23; St. Thomas (Fla.) 22; Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 9; LSU Alexandria (La.) 6; Trinity International (Ill.) 6; Graceland (Iowa) 6; Taylor (Ind.) 6.