2017 NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 7

Story by Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletics Communications & Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the fifth-straight week, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) is No. 1 in the seventh installment of the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

With 498 total points, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) is the unanimous No. 1 pick for the fourth-straight week and fifth-consecutive time overall.

The RedHawks are tied for the most wins in the NAIA (at time of rankings) with a 14-0-0 mark. They share the lead with No. 9 Columbia (Mo.).

With five-consecutive shutouts, Martin Methodist has held its opponent scoreless in 10 of 14 matches.

No. 25 Jamestown (N.D.) is ranked for the first time in school history. The Jimmies have won five of their last six contests to improve to 10-4-1 overall.

No. 23 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) boasts the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 202-consecutive mentions dating back to the start of the 1999 season. Behind Lindsey Wilson on the active list is No. 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) at 80-straight Top 25 mentions and No. 6 Keiser (Fla.) at 78-straight.