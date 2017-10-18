NAIA Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week — No. 7 (Oct. 18)

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jessa Perkinson of Southern Oregon has been named the NAIA National Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week, the national office announced Wednesday. Perkinson was selected for her performance from October 9 - 15 and was selected out of a pool of conference/Association of Independent Institutions award winners.

Jessa Perkinson, Southern Oregon

SR, Roseburg, Ore.

Ran a 6K time of 21:12 at the Lewis & Clark Invite

Finished first out of 128 runners

Crossed the finish line a full 21 seconds before the competition

Nominees: Kimi Putnam, William Woods (Mo.); Emily Kearney, SCAD Atlanta (Ga.); Lydia Wilson, Montreat (N.C.); Sophie Davis, Reinhardt (Ga.); Rachel Roelle, Eastern Oregon; Anika Rasubala, Northwest Christian (Ore.); Amy Jo Murphy, Corban (Ore.); MaKenzie McKirgan, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio); Janie Reid, Carroll (Mont.); Mindy Kaufman, Montana Western; Mei-Li Stevens, Rocky Mountain (Mont.); Chesha Lewis, Tougaloo (Miss.); Madelyn Brunt, British Columbia; Elizabeth Skipper, Life (Ga.); Alyssa Taylor, Shawnee State (Ohio); Marissa Sandoval, Southwest (N.M.); Lucy Williams, Rio Grande (Ohio); Ashley Toschlog, Indiana East; Ray Vidales, Texas Wesleyan; Sarah Larson, John Brown (Ark.); Elle Hamilton, Blue Mountain (Miss.); Jaden Russell, William Carey (Miss.); Rainey Tyler, Martin Methodist (Tenn.); Michaela Elmer, Ave Maria (Fla.); Josefine Malmborg, Keiser (Fla.); Sarah Bomkamp, St. Thomas (Fla.); Stephanie Johnston, Concordia (Mich.)

2017-18 Women's Cross Country Composite Award Winners

Week 1 (September 06): Anna Shields, Point Park (Pa.)

Week 2 (September 13): Anna Shields, Point Park (Pa.)

Week 3 (September 20): Ellie Willging, Saint Xavier (Ill.)

Week 4 (September 27): Anna Shields, Point Park (Pa.)

Week 5 (October 04): Aminat Olowora, Oklahoma City

Week 6 (October 11): Ellie Willging, Saint Xavier (Ill.)

Week 7 (October 18): Jessa Perkinson, Southern Oregon