2017 NAIA Football Game of the Week — No. 8

No. 17 Concordia (Mich.) hosts No. 13 Marian (Ind.) in an important Mid-States Football Association Mideast League contest

October 19, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A pair of potential playoff teams lock horns Saturday when No. 13 Marian (Ind.) travels to No. 17 Concordia (Mich.). Kick off between the two teams is scheduled for 1 p.m. EDT at Cardinal Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Both Concordia and Marian are chasing top-ranked Saint Francis (Ind.) in the Mid-States Football Association Mideast League. The Cougars are atop the standings with a 3-0 record, followed by Concordia (2-1) and Marian (1-1).

The Knights are 5-0 all-time against Concordia, including a dominant 55-13 win last season.

Saturday’s Game of the Week was chosen using a Facebook fan vote. Nominees are posted on Tuesday with the winner of the contest revealed Wednesday morning.

Live Video: https://www.cuaa.edu/life/stream.html?id=Athletics1

Live Stats – provided by Concordia

Twitter: @CUAACardinals and @muknights

Hashtags: #NAIAFootball

No. 13 Marian (Ind.) (4-2)

2017 Team Rankings (Top 15)

No. 3 - Total Sacks Against (5.000)

No. 4 - Sacks By (3.800)

No. 4 - Sacks Against (0.800)

No. 5 - Total Sacks By (23.000)

No. 6 - Punt Yds per Att (42.500)

No. 6 - Rushing Offense per Game (275.300)

No. 7 - 3rd Down Conv. (50.700)

No. 8 - Pass Efficiency (161.000)

No. 9 - Rushing Defense per Game (101.300)

No. 9 - Total Offense Yds per Game (515.800)

No. 12 - Scoring Offense per Game (42.800)

No. 13 - Total Rushing Offense (1652)

Marian (Ind.) Players to Watch

Offense – Johnny William, WR … Leads the team and ranks No. 17 nationally with a 90.8 receiving yard per game average … set a season-high with 197 yards and three touchdowns on September 9 against Robert Morris (Ill.) … scored at least one touchdown in every game this season … ranks No. 10 in scoring per game (10 points per game).

Defense – David Diehl, DB … Paces squad with 43 total tackles … tied for second on the team with one interception … named the Mid-States Football Association Defensive Player of the Week after a playing a key role in the Knights’ 56-14 win over Taylor (Ind.).

No. 17 Concordia (Mich.) (6-1)

2017 Team Rankings (Top 15)

No. 5 - Pass Def Efficiency (101.500)

No. 5 - Pass Efficiency (175.100)

No. 5 - Scoring Defense per Game (17.700)

No. 7 - Rushing Defense per Game (89.900)

No. 8 - Total Defense per Game (302.100)

No. 10 - Total Rushing Offense (1776)

No. 11 - Opp 3rd Down Conv. (30.400)

No. 12 - Rushing Offense per Game (253.700)

No. 12 - Total Scoring Offense (280)

No. 13 - Total Offense Yds per Game (480.300)

No. 15 - Scoring Offense per Game (40.000)

Concordia (Mich.) Players to Watch

Offense – Joe Conner, RB … Leads the NAIA in rushing with 1,048 yards this season … second-straight season with more than 1,000 yards rushing … ranks No. 5 in the NAIA in scoring (72) … scored at least one touchdown in 11-consecutive games … recorded five-straight games with 100-plus rushing yards … set a season-high with 204 rushing yards on September 23 against Robert Morris (Ill.).

Defense – Andrew O’Hara, LB … Leads the team with 45 total tackles, including 16 solo stops … tied for team lead with 5.5 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks … boasts one interception and one fumble recovery … tallied 10-or-more tackles twice this season – September 16 against Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) and October 7 against Saint Francis (Ind.).

Other Top 25 Contests*

Saturday, October 21

(1) Saint Francis (Ind.) at Missouri Baptist

(2) Baker (Kan.) at Avila (Mo.)

(RV) Hastings (Neb.) at (4) Morningside (Iowa)

(22) Cumberland (Tenn.) at (5) Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

(6) Grand View (Iowa) at Graceland (Iowa)

College of Idaho at (7) Southern Oregon

(23) Arizona Christian at (8) Langston (Okla.)

Kentucky Christian at (9) Georgetown (Ky.)

St. Ambrose (Iowa) at (10) Saint Xavier (Ill.)

Montana State-Northern at (11) Montana Tech

Culver-Stockton (Mo.) at (12) Benedictine (Kan.)

(13) Marian (Ind.) at (17) Concordia (Mich.)

Webber International (Fla.) at (14) Southeastern (Fla.)

(15) Northwestern (Iowa) at (19) Doane (Neb.)

(16) Dickinson State (N.D.) at Jamestown (N.D.)

(18) SAGU (Texas) at (RV) Oklahoma Panhandle State

(20) Sterling (Kan.) at Bethel (Kan.)

(24) Kansas Wesleyan at (20) Tabor (Kan.)

(25) Campbellsville (Ky.) at Ave Maria (Fla.)

*Schedule generated from institutional submission to the NAIA’s SIDHelp system.