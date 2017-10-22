No. 17 Concordia (Mich.) Emerge with 39-36 Win

NAIA Football Game of the Week

October 22, 2017

Article provided by Concordia (Mich.) Sports Information Department

Ann Arbor, Mich. – The No. 17 Concordia (Mich.) Cardinals squared off against the No. 13 Marian (Ind.) Knights in the NAIA Game of the Week on Saturday. The game lived up to the marquee status going right down to the wire as the Cardinals would emerge with an exhilarating 39-36 victory. CUAA pumped out 507 yards of total offense in the offensive shootout, their first win over Marian in program history.

Donte Desalle (SO/Nashville, TN) had a productive receiving day, hauling in 9 catches for 195 yards and 3 touchdowns. Seth Suida (SR/Livonia, MI) threw for 261 yards and 4 TDs in the match. Joe Conner (SO/Flat Rock, MI) pounded out 159 rushing yards on 28 carries in the game. Ra-Heem Hill (JR/Detroit, MI) led the defense with 14 total tackles and a pass breakup.

Down by four with just over four minutes to go in the game, Concordia put together a legendary 19-play, 92-yard drive that ended with a Bryant Hudson (SR/Flint, MI) touchdown catch to take the lead with 21 seconds left on the clock. The drive was highlighted by a pair of 4th down conversions that kept the chains moving and the Cardinals in the game.

On 4th and 7 from midfield, Suida rolled out of the pocket, turned down field , and went up and over two Knight defenders to pick up the first down. Suida was shaken up on the play and was replaced at quarterback by Roger Engle (SO/Lorain, Ohio). Facing another fourth down, Engle connected with Dasalle over the middle to set up a first-and-goal and Hudson's ensuing score.

Marian would get one last chance in the game. After a 28-yard kick return and pass plays of 38 and 17 yards respectively, Marian lined up for a 23-yard field goal with one second remaining in the game. Pressure from the Cardinal's line helped the kick sail wide right and clinch a huge CUAA win.

The tilt started with Concordia firing on all cylinders. Seth Suida led a 10-play 71-yard opening drive, converting on 4th-and-7 with a 29-yard touchdown strike to Donte Desalle. The defense forced a 3-and-out on Marian's first possession as Ra-Heem Hill made a key pass breakup on 3rd down. Concordia's offense converted again on the next series - Suida looked deep to Desalle for a 50-yard touchdown pass and Peter Morrison (FR/Fort Wayne, IN) threw to kicker Josh Kukulies for a 2-pt conversion. The Cardinal defense kept it rolling with a turnover as Ra-Heem Hill tipped a pass which Tim Koehler intercepted. Concordia's offense capitalized with Seth Suida hitting Donte Dasalle once again on a swing pass for a 40-yard touchdown and 22-0 lead.

One of the premier NAIA programs, Marian settled in and slowly pulled the momentum in their favor. The Knights put together two consecutive scoring drives to cut Concordia's lead to 22-14. The Cardinals got one back on Suida's fourth touchdown pass—a deep fade route to Bryant Hudson who hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass. Josh Kukulies added a field goal with 32 seconds left, but Marian had a quick answer as Johnny William took a swing pass for a 71-yard touchdown to beat the clock. The Cardinals headed to the locker room with a 32-21 lead.

In the second half Marian would continue to make a comeback, converting on offense while stopping the Cardinals on defense. Charles Salary rushed for a 38-yard touchdown and then the Knights would take the lead off a 20-yard touchdown pass over the middle from Luke Johnston to Brandon Dillon. After the 3rd quarter the Cardinals trailed 33-32.

The Concordia defense matched with a great effort, holding Marian to a field goal at the 10:31 mark of the 4th quarter. Both teams then exchanged defensive stops with Andrew O'Hara (JR/Cleveland, OH) making a key pass breakup on 3rd down to give his team the ball in what became the game-winning drive.