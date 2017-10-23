2017 NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 7
By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Cougars of Saint Francis (Ind.) were the unanimous No. 1 once again in the 2017 NAIA Football Coaches Poll, the national office announced Monday. Saint Francis, which has been ranked No. 1 for 10-straight polls, garnered all 15 first-place votes and 340 total points.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)
• Saint Francis boasts the No. 1 ranking for the 13th time in program history, which is the sixth-most top billings dating back to 1999.
• The Cougars improved to 8-0 on the season and extended their winning streak to 17-straight games with a 56-23 victory over Missouri Baptist. Saint Francis rests atop the Mid-States Football Association Mideast standings at 4-0 with two games remaining on its regular-season schedule
• Saint Francis hosts Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) on Saturday.
• There was no movement in the top 12 this week.
• No. 25 Dakota State (S.D.) is the lone newcomer this edition. The Trojans are 6-2 on the season and have a key showdown with No. 15 Dickinson State (N.D.) on Saturday. Prior to today, Dakota State was most recently ranked on October 24, 2016.
• Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 58, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), No. 9 Georgetown (25), No. 4 Morningside (Iowa) (20), No. 10 Saint Xavier (Ill.) (14) and Saint Francis (13).
• Morningside holds the longest active streak with 133-straight Top 25 mentions. Additionally, the Mustangs have been ranked within the top 10 in 82-straight polls.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 7 (October 23, 2017)
|RANK
|LAST TIME^
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Saint Francis (Ind.) (15)
|8-0
|340
|2
|2
|Baker (Kan.)
|8-0
|327
|3
|3
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|6-0
|312
|4
|4
|Morningside (Iowa)
|8-0
|303
|5
|5
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|7-0
|286
|6
|6
|Grand View (Iowa)
|7-1
|272
|7
|7
|Southern Oregon
|7-0
|265
|8
|8
|Langston (Okla.)
|7-0
|237
|9
|9
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|6-0
|235
|10
|10
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|6-1
|223
|11
|11
|Montana Tech
|6-1
|218
|12
|12
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|7-1
|201
|13
|14
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|6-1
|179
|14
|15
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|7-1
|170
|15
|16
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|6-1
|157
|16
|17
|Concordia (Mich.)
|7-1
|150
|17
|18
|SAGU (Texas)
|6-1
|129
|18
|T20
|Sterling (Kan.)
|6-2
|109
|19
|T20
|Tabor (Kan.)
|6-2
|104
|20
|25
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|6-0
|96
|21
|13
|Marian (Ind.)
|4-3
|85
|22
|22
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|6-3
|52
|23
|23
|Arizona Christian
|5-3
|36
|24
|19
|Doane (Neb.)
|4-3
|35
|25
|NR
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|6-2
|25
Dropped from the Top 25: Kansas Wesleyan (No. 24)
Others Receiving Votes: Kansas Wesleyan 7; Evangel (Mo.) 6; Oklahoma Panhandle State 5; Montana Western 4; Concordia (Neb.) 4; Peru State (Neb.) 3.
^ Top 25 ranking from Oct. 16, 2017 Top 25 Poll