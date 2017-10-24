2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 8

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Crusaders of William Carey (Miss.) hold on to the No. 1 spot in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the fifth-straight week, the national office announced Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

The Crusaders won two games to improve to 14-0-0 on the year.

16 first place votes and 497 total points earned William Carey (Miss.) its fifth-straight and fifth-ever No. 1 ranking.

Defending National Champion Hastings (Neb.) moved up one spot to No. 7 following two road wins. The Broncos are now 13-3-0 this year.

Wayland Baptist (Texas) rejoined the Top 25 at No. 23 after falling out last week, and Reinhardt (Ga.) makes its first appearance in the Top 25 this year at No. 25.

Rio Grande (Ohio) still holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 57.