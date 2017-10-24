2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 8
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Crusaders of William Carey (Miss.) hold on to the No. 1 spot in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the fifth-straight week, the national office announced Tuesday.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)
- The Crusaders won two games to improve to 14-0-0 on the year.
- 16 first place votes and 497 total points earned William Carey (Miss.) its fifth-straight and fifth-ever No. 1 ranking.
- Defending National Champion Hastings (Neb.) moved up one spot to No. 7 following two road wins. The Broncos are now 13-3-0 this year.
- Wayland Baptist (Texas) rejoined the Top 25 at No. 23 after falling out last week, and Reinhardt (Ga.) makes its first appearance in the Top 25 this year at No. 25.
- Rio Grande (Ohio) still holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 57.
- The streak continues for Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) who holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 114-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007. Rio Grande (Ohio) is second with 105-straight polls.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes".
- For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 8 (Oct. 24)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|William Carey (Miss.) [16]
|14-0-0
|497
|2
|2
|Oklahoma Wesleyan [2]
|13-1-1
|483
|3
|3
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|12-1-1
|466
|4
|6
|Baker (Kan.)
|13-2-1
|448
|5
|4
|Missouri Valley
|12-2-1
|414
|6
|7
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|14-1-0
|409
|7
|8
|Hastings (Neb.)
|13-3-0
|400
|8
|9
|Mobile (Ala.)
|10-2-2
|375
|9
|5
|Georgia Gwinnett
|9-2-2
|370
|10
|11
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|10-2-0
|348
|11
|10
|Corban (Ore.)
|13-1-2
|345
|12
|12
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|14-2-0
|341
|13
|13
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|11-2-2
|312
|14
|14
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|11-1-1
|289
|15
|15
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|9-1-1
|271
|16
|16
|Marymount (Calif.)
|10-2-2
|264
|17
|18
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|12-3-1
|235
|18
|17
|Columbia (Mo.)
|12-2-2
|226
|19
|19
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|11-3-0
|208
|20
|25
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|11-3-1
|185
|21
|22
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|13-3-0
|168
|22
|24
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|11-2-1
|139
|23
|NR
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|11-2-1
|107
|24
|23
|Southwestern Christian (Okla.)
|13-3-0
|106
|25
|NR
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|10-3-2
|100
Dropped From Top 25: Grand View (Iowa), Truett-McConnell (Ga.)
Others Receiving Votes: Madonna (Mich.) 72; Westmont (Calif.) 69; Bryan (Tenn.) 66; William Woods (Mo.) 53; Grand View (Iowa) 52; Concordia (Neb.) 20; Houston-Victoria (Texas) 14; Bethel (Tenn.) 14; UC Merced (Calif.) 12; Aquinas (Mich.) 8; Science & Arts (Okla.) 7; Goshen (Ind.) 5; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 3