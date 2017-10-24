2018 NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Coaches' Preseason Top 25 Poll — (Oct. 24)

2017 defending champion Oklahoma City holds the No. 1 spot in the 2018 preseason poll

October 24, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Oklahoma City claims the No. 1 ranking in the 2018 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday. The Stars garnered 8-of-9 first-place votes.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-Oklahoma City returns one All-American in senior Daniela Galindo in addition to Brooke Irwin, Alexis Hill and NaShyla Hammons. The team will have three newcomers that the Stars look to offset the loss of 2017 NAIA Player of the Year and NAIA Tournament MVP, Daniela Wallen, as well as Mariana Duran, Allison Frey and Janae Haag.

-OCU opens its 2018 campaign against Langston (Okla.) on November 1.

- New to the poll is No. 19 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) and No. 22 Cumberland (Tenn.). MidAmerica Nazarene was receiving votes in the final poll of 2017 and Cumberland was not ranked.

-Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 239 total appearance dating back to 1997-98 school year.

-Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

DI Women's Basketball Coaches' Preseason Top 25 Poll - Oct. 24

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 T5 Oklahoma City [8] 34-2 219 2 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 35-2 207 3 1 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 35-1 204 4 T5 Vanguard (Calif.) 30-4 200 5 3 Shawnee State (Ohio) [1] 31-3 196 6 10 Campbellsville (Ky.) 28-7 186 7 7 Westmont (Calif.) 29-5 174 8 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 32-3 170 9 13 Benedictine (Kan.) 25-9 167 10 8 Baker (Kan.) 30-5 150 11 18 Bethel (Tenn.) 24-11 142 12 19 John Brown (Ark.) 23-9 141 13 16 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 24-9 133 14 9 Lyon (Ark.) 28-6 125 15 20 Central Methodist (Mo.) 24-10 117 16 21 Montana Western 24-9 116 16 12 Columbia (Mo.) 26-7 116 18 17 The Master's (Calif.) 23-9 111 19 RV MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 18-14 86 20 22 Loyola (La.) 26-7 81 21 11 Montana State-Northern 24-9 78 22 NR Cumberland (Tenn.) 15-12 77 23 15 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 25-7 63 24 25 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 22-10 55 25 24 Talladega (Ala.) 22-9 48

Dropped from the rankings: Biola (Calif.) and Pikeville (Ky.)

Others receiving votes: Pikeville (Ky.) 46, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 41, LSU Shreveport (La.) 31, Carroll (Mont.) 28, Xavier (La.) 15, William Woods (Mo.) 12

^Top 25 ranking in Coaches’ Poll on Oct. 24