2017-18 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Coaches' Preseason Top 25 Poll
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Coming off its second-straight championship, the Knights of Marian (Ind.) claim the No. 1 spot in the 2017-18 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Marian earned 11 first place votes and 312 total points to gain the top ranking.
Top 25 Highlights:
- Marian began the 2016-17 season as the No. 1 ranked team, but did not reclaim that spot until the postseason poll following its National Championship victory.
- The Knights return senior guard Joana Soeiro the DII Women’s Basketball NAIA Tournament Most Outsanding Player and All-Crossroads League Honorable Mention this season. Third Team NAIA All-American and First Team All-Crossroads guard Kellie Kirkhoff also returns for her senior season.
- No. 19 Reinhardt (Ga.), No. 21 Saint Francis (Ind.), No. 23 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) and No. 24 UC Merced (Calif.) all join the Top 25 Poll after ending the 2016-17 season unranked.
- Morningside (Iowa) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 38. Indiana Wesleyan is second with 33.
- Morningside also holds the record for longest consecutively-ranked active school with 164 straight polls. Saint Xavier (Ill.) is second on the list with 151, including its time in Division I.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017-18 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Coaches' Preseason Top 25 Poll (Oct. 24)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES
|2016-17 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Marian (Ind.) [11]
|35-3
|312
|2
|2
|Saint Xavier (Ill.) [1]
|34-3
|302
|3
|3
|Concordia (Neb.)
|34-3
|293
|4
|5
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|28-1
|276
|5
|4
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|34-2
|275
|6
|6
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|28-5
|266
|7
|7
|Eastern Oregon
|30-5
|249
|8
|9
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|27-7
|241
|9
|8
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|27-6
|236
|10
|11
|Morningside (Iowa)
|24-9
|225
|11
|13
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|25-7
|207
|12
|14
|Tabor (Kan.)
|27-7
|193
|13
|15
|Indiana East
|29-6
|180
|14
|17
|Indiana Tech
|25-8
|169
|15
|15
|Southern Oregon
|27-5
|168
|16
|12
|Friends (Kan.)
|28-6
|167
|17
|18
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|20-12
|164
|18
|19
|Indiana Northwest
|25-7
|125
|19
|NR
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|27-6
|122
|20
|21
|Hastings (Neb.)
|22-10
|115
|21
|NR
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|18-16
|110
|22
|23
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|24-10
|98
|23
|NR
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|20-12
|91
|24
|25
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|23-10
|77
|24
|NR
|UC Merced
|17-12
|77
Others Receiving Votes: Mayville State (N.D.) 56; Northwest Christian (Ore.) 27; Saint Mary (Kan.) 26; IU Kokomo 25; Oregon Tech 22; Point (Ga.) 13; Taylor (Ind.) 10; Indiana Wesleyan 8; Valley City State (N.D.) 7; Kansas Wesleyan 6; Trinity Christian (Ill.) 6; Aquinas (Mich.) 4; Keiser (Fla.) 3; Bellevue (Neb.) 3