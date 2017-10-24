By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Coming off its second-straight championship, the Knights of Marian (Ind.) claim the No. 1 spot in the 2017-18 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. Marian earned 11 first place votes and 312 total points to gain the top ranking.

Top 25 Highlights:

Marian began the 2016-17 season as the No. 1 ranked team, but did not reclaim that spot until the postseason poll following its National Championship victory.

The Knights return senior guard Joana Soeiro the DII Women’s Basketball NAIA Tournament Most Outsanding Player and All-Crossroads League Honorable Mention this season. Third Team NAIA All-American and First Team All-Crossroads guard Kellie Kirkhoff also returns for her senior season.

No. 19 Reinhardt (Ga.), No. 21 Saint Francis (Ind.), No. 23 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) and No. 24 UC Merced (Calif.) all join the Top 25 Poll after ending the 2016-17 season unranked.

Morningside (Iowa) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 38. Indiana Wesleyan is second with 33.