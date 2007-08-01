Simon Chosen to Lead Men's Volleyball Program

Men's Volleyball will begin first season in 2018-19

October 25, 2017

Story and Photo by Viterbo Athletics

LACROSSE, Wis. -- Viterbo (Wis.) Athletic Director Barry Fried did not have to look far to find the right head coach for the university's new men's volleyball program, which will officially begin in 2018–2019.



Dave Simon, one of the current Viterbo women's volleyball assistant coaches, is the new head coach of the men's volleyball program.



"Dave is the perfect fit for this position," said Fried. "He's been around the game his whole life, has coached at almost every level and understands the mission and culture of our university."



Simon is a veteran coach who is in his 26th year of collegiate coaching. He has been an assistant coach at the Division I, Division II and NAIA level for 14 seasons and a head coach at the Division II level for 12 seasons. He is known as a great teacher of the game and recruiter.



"This is a great opportunity," stated Simon. "From the minute I heard Viterbo might be adding the sport, I was very interested. I'm excited to get started and build the program. Youth and high school boys' volleyball is growing in Wisconsin and this is the perfect opportunity for Viterbo to start a program to parallel the growth."



Simon has also been a member of the Midwest Volleyball Instructors cadre for 16 years. He has played on men's teams out of Minneapolis in the North Country Region and in the Old Dominion Region out of Virginia Tech.



Simon is in his fourth season as an assistant to Ryan Delong and the V-Hawk women. During this span, the V-Hawks have won three conference championships and have recorded a 147-18 record including two Final Four appearances and a Sweet 16 appearance at the NAIA National Tournament.



Simon has recruited and/or coached over 60 All-Conference student-athletes and 16 All-Americans. He was part of championship teams at Virginia Tech and Viterbo while also twice leading Winona State to regional rankings. He will continue to be an assistant coach with the V-Hawk women's volleyball team while becoming the men's volleyball head coach.

The Simon Volleyball Coaching File

1992-96 Assistant coach – Virginia Tech

1997-99 Assistant coach – University of Wyoming

2000-06 Head coach – University of Minnesota-Crookston

2007-08 Assistant coach – Winona State University

2009-13 Head Coach – Winona State University

2014-current Assistant coach – Viterbo University