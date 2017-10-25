2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 4

British Columbia and Wayland Baptist (Texas) share the top spot

October 25, 2017

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – British Columbia reclaims a share of the No. 1 ranking, joining Wayland Baptist (Texas) at the top of the NAIA Women’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

The Thunderbirds gathered 12 first place votes and 542 total points to receive the No. 1 ranking. This is British Columbia’s fourth No. 1 ranking in 2017.

This is Wayland Baptist’s first No. 1 ranking in program history, as the Pioneers earned four first place votes and 542 total points.

No. 20 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) and No. 21 Saint Xavier (Ill.) rejoin the Top 25 for the first time since the 2017 Preseason Poll, and No. 22 Montana Western makes its first Top 25 appearance of the year.

Simon Fraser (B.C.) still holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 41 all time

College of Idaho holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school, appearing in 71-straight polls, followed by Carroll (Mont.) with 62.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 4 (Oct. 25)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES] FINAL POINTS 1 3 British Columbia [12] 542 1 5 Wayland Baptist (Texas) [4] 542 3 7 Taylor (Ind.) [1] 507 4 2 Oklahoma City 506 5 4 College of Idaho [2] 503 6 1 Aquinas (Mich.) [1] 483 7 9 Oregon Tech 458 8 8 The Master's (Calif.) 431 9 10 Shawnee State (Ohio) 400 10 6 Southern Oregon 393 11 12 Dordt (Iowa) 366 12 16 Milligan (Tenn.) 363 13 12 Carroll (Mont.) 350 14 11 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 322 15 22 Indiana Wesleyan 294 16 15 Morningside (Iowa) 275 17 14 Madonna (Mich.) 250 18 17 Southeastern (Fla.) 242 19 19 Corban (Ore.) 238 20 NR MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 219 21 NR Saint Xavier (Ill.) 202 22 NR Montana Western 163 23 20 Marian (Ind.) 154 24 18 Hastings (Neb.) 152 25 21 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 118

Dropped From Top 25: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), Northwestern (Iowa), St. Francis (Ill.)

Others Receiving Votes: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 101; Northwestern (Iowa) 91; Northwest (Wash.) 91; Cornerstone (Mich.) 75; Westmont (Calif.) 55; St. Francis (Ill.) 34; St. Thomas (Fla.) 23; Point Park (Pa.) 3; Siena Heights (Mich.) 3; SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 3