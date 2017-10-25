NAIA Wrestling Coaches' Preseason Top 20 Poll

Six-time defending national champion Grand View opens the year once again at No. 1

October 25, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Grand View (Iowa) extends its streak to 39-straight No. 1 rankings, as the Vikings top the preseason edition of the 2017-18 NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll. The next installment of the Coaches’ Poll is slated for Nov. 15.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000-01)

• Grand View, which boasts 11 ranked grapplers en route to 167 total points, holds the No. 1 ranking for the 44th time in program history, which is the most for any program dating back to the start of the 2000-01 season.

• The last time that the Vikings were not ranked No. 1 was on Oct. 17, 2012.

• Seven of Grand View’s ranked wrestlers are listed among the top five in their respective weight class, including top ranked Josh Wenger (141 pounds), Grant Henderson (165 pounds) and Evan Hansen (197 pounds).

• Five of the 10 weight classes welcome new top-ranked individuals when comparing to last year’s postseason poll – Dustin Miller of Lyon (Ark.) (125 pounds), Jake Sinkovics of Cumberlands (Ky.) (133 pounds), Jaedin Sklapsky of Campbellsville (Ky.) (149 pounds), Nicholas Meck of York (Neb.) (174 pounds) and Chuck Sharon of Campbellsville (184 pounds)

• Since 2001, only Grand View (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17), former members Notre Dame (Ohio) (2010-11) and Lindenwood (Mo.) (2006-07) have spent the entire season ranked No. 1.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the eight conferences.

• Two days prior to the national poll, each qualifying group rater submits the top six individuals from each weight class in his conference into the system. Only wrestlers listed on a conference ballot are considered for the national ballot.

• The top 20 individuals in each weight class are based on how each voter ranks the best individuals. An individual receives 20 points for each first-place vote, 19 for second place and so on through the list. This same point system is used to determine the team ranking.

• The postseason poll is determined using the individual and team results from the national championship

• For the complete Top 20 calendar, click here.

2017-18 NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Preseason Top 20 Poll (October 25, 2017)

Rank Previous Rank School Total Team Points 1 1 Grand View (Iowa) 167 2 12 Missouri Valley 125 3 14 Providence (Mont.) 113 4 13 Menlo (Calif.) 110 5 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) 100 6 6 Indiana Tech 93 7 10 Cumberlands (Ky.) 91 8 18 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 83 9 5 Southern Oregon 80 10 4 Williams Baptist (Ark.) 79 11 9 Life (Ga.) 68 12 RV Morningside (Iowa) 65 13 RV Baker (Kan.) 63 14 7 Midland (Neb.) 58 15 2 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 54 16 15 Concordia (Neb.) 46 17 8 Montana State-Northern 45 T18 19 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 42 T18 RV Hastings (Neb.) 42 20 RV Lyon (Ark.) 39



Others receiving votes: Missouri Baptist 35; Southeastern (Fla.) 35; Eastern Oregon 34; Bacone (Okla.) 32; Cumberland (Tenn.) 32; Oklahoma City 31; Marian (Ind.) 26; Northwestern (Iowa) 26; Reinhardt (Ga.) 26; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 25; Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 25; York (Neb.) 24; Doane (Neb.) 23; Jamestown (N.D.) 23; Warner Pacific (Ore.) 22; Graceland (Iowa) 19; Dickinson State (N.D.) 17; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 16; William Penn (Iowa) 13; Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 11; Benedictine (Kan.) 10; Brewton Parker (Ga.) 8; Waldorf (Iowa) 7; Kansas Wesleyan 6; Oklahoma Wesleyan 6; Lourdes (Ohio) 5; Bethany (Kan.) 3; Saint Mary (Kan.) 3; Central Christian (Kan.) 2



Top Ranked Individuals | Individual Rankings

125 – Dustin Miller, Lyon (Ark.)

133 – Jake Sinkovics, Cumberlands (Ky.)

141 – Josh Wenger, Grand View (Iowa)

149 – Jaedin Sklapsky, Campbellsville (Ky.)

157 – Brandon Weber, Montana State-Northern

165 – Grant Henderson, Grand View (Iowa)

174 – Nicholas Meck, York (Neb.)

184 – Chuck Sharon, Campbellsville (Ky.)

197 – Evan Hansen, Grand View (Iowa)

285 – Demetrius Thomas, Williams Baptist (Ark.)