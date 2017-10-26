2018 NAIA Men's Swim & Dive Coaches' Preseason Top 10 Poll — (Oct. 26)

Keiser (Fla.) bumped up to No. 1 in the preseason Top 10 edition

October 26, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Keiser (Fla.) moved its way up in the poll to No. 1 in the 2017 NAIA Women’s Swim and Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Preseason Poll, the national office announced on Thursday. The Seahawks swept the field with all five first place votes and 50 points.

Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-The Seahawks return three All-Americans from the previous season and add three newcomers to the roster.

-Keiser opened the season with a 7-of-7 finish in the Nova Southeastern (Fla.) Shark Invitational and then a win over SCAD Savannah (Ga.).

- No. 8 Loyola (La.) and No. 9 Union (Ky.) made the jump into the top 10. This is the first appearance in the Top 10 for Loyola. Union, however, has been in the Top 10, six different times from 2012-2016.

-SCAD Savannah (Ga.) holds the longest active streak in the Top 10 with 29 total appearance. All 29 of those appearances have been in the top five.

-There have been four programs that have been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: Oklahoma Baptist, Fresno Pacific (Calif.), California Baptist and Simon Fraser (B.C.). Former member California Baptist accomplished this feat five different times in 2008-09, 2007-08, 2006-07, 2005-06 and 2003-04 seasons.

Poll Methodology

--Top 10 team ratings will be recommended to the NAIA Sports Information Department by a Presidential committee. This committee will conduct the Top 10 rating five times during the season.

-The Committee will consist of 5 current NAIA Swimming and Diving Coaches. The committee will use the most current “top times” as the primary source of ranking.

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Men’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Preseason Top 10 Poll – (Oct. 26)

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] POINTS 1 3 Keiser (Fla.) [5] 50 2 1 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 43 3 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 42 4 4 Cumberlands (Ky.) 34 5 7 Thomas (Ga.) 27 6 10 WVU Institute of Technology 20 7 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 17 8 NR Loyola (La.) 16 9 NR Union (Ky.) 14 10 5 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 5

Dropped from the rankings: No. 6 Wayland Baptist (Texas), No. 9 St. Andrews (N.C.)

Others receiving votes: Asbury (Ky.) 4, College of Idaho 2

^Top 10 ranking in Coaches’ Poll on Oct. 26, 2017