2017 NAIA Football Game of the Week — No. 9

No. 15 Dickinson State travels to No. 25 Dakota State

October 26, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Conference title hopes hang in the balance Saturday, as No. 15 Dickinson State (N.D.) travels to North Star Athletic Association ( NSAA ) rival No. 25 Dakota State (S.D.). Kick off is slated for 12 p.m. CDT Saturday at Trojan Field in Madison, S.D.

Dickinson State (6-0 NSAA ) enters Saturday with a 1.5-game lead over Dakota State (4-1 NSAA ) in the league standings. The Blue Hawks are riding a five-game winning streak since its September 9 road loss at Northwestern (Iowa), while the Trojans have won three-straight and five out of their last six coming into the contest.

Dickinson State owns a 14-2 all-time record against the Trojans. However, two seasons ago – the last time the teams met at Trojan Field – Dakota State pulled a 54-21 upset against then-No. 24 Dickinson State.

Saturday’s Game of the Week was chosen using a Facebook fan vote. Nominees are posted on Tuesday with the winner of the contest revealed Wednesday morning.

Live Video: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPNI9FQCA6RyI16r4Le8lAQ/live

Live Stats – provided by Dakota State

Twitter: @dsubluehawks and @GoDaSUAthletics

Hashtags: #NAIAFootball

No. 15 Dickinson State (N.D.) (7-1)

2017 Team Rankings (Top 15)

No. 1 - Pass Def Efficiency (100.100)

No. 4 - Punt Returns Yds per Att (16.500)

No. 5 - Scoring Defense per Game (17.900)

No. 6 - Sacks Against (0.900)

No. 7 - Total Sacks Against (7.000)

No. 10 - Pass Efficiency (161.600)

No. 14 - KickOff Returns Yds per Att (22.900)

No. 14 - 4th Down Conv. (61.500)

Dickinson State Players to Watch

Offense – Karsten Mack, RB … Ranks among the top 20 nationally in total scoring (60) and total rushing (803) … ran for more than 100 yards in three of his last four games, including a season-high 161-yard performance against Presentation (S.D.) on September 30 … team leader with 873 all-purpose yards – 333 yards more than the second-ranked individual on the club.

Defense – Cain Boschee, DB … Leads the team and ranks No. 5 in the NAIA with five interceptions this season … three of his five picks came on September 23 against Mayville State (N.D.) … ranks No. 3 on the team with 43 tackles, including 29 solo stops.

No. 25 Dakota State (S.D.) (6-2)

2017 Team Rankings (Top 15)

No. 4 - Punt Yds per Att (41.800)

No. 4 - Sacks Against (0.800)

No. 4 - Total Sacks Against (6.000)

No. 8 - Pat Kicking (0.976)

No. 11 - Total Pass Offense (2238)

No. 12 - Pass Efficiency (158.500)

No. 13 - 3rd Down Conv. (46.300)

No. 14 - Total Scoring Offense (308)

No. 15 - Total Offense Yds per Game (476.300)

Dakota State Players to Watch

Offense – Austin Opdahl, WR … 2016 NAIA All-American … ranks among the top 10 nationally in receiving yards (872), receiving yards per game (109) and total receptions (53) … posted a career-best 333 receiving yards in the Trojans’ 56-39 upset win over then-No. 12 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) on August 24 … Enters the weekend 47 yards shy of 3,000 career receiving yards.

Defense – Curt Boeke, DL … Leads the team with 72 tackles (25 solo stops) … paces the squad with 11.5 tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks … has had eight-or-more tackles in seven-straight games … tallied a season-best 15 stops last weekend against Valley City State (N.D.).

Other Top 25 Contests*

Saturday, October 28

Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) at (1) Saint Francis (Ind.)

Central Methodist (Mo.) at (2) Baker (Kan.)

(3) Reinhardt (Ga.) at Pikeville (Ky.)

Midland (Neb.) at (4) Morningside (Iowa)

(5) Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) at Bethel (Tenn.)

Culver-Stockton (Mo.) at (6) Grand View (Iowa)

(RV) Montana Western at (7) Southern Oregon

(8) Langston (Okla.) at (RV) Oklahoma Panhandle State

(9) Georgetown (Ky.) at (20) Campbellsville (Ky.)

(10) Saint Xavier (Ill.) at St. Francis (Ill.)

Rocky Mountain (Mont.) at (11) Montana Tech

(12) Benedictine (Kan.) at William Penn (Iowa)

Dordt (Iowa) at (14) Northwestern (Iowa)

(15) Dickinson State (N.D.) at (25) Dakota State (S.D.)

Taylor (Ind.) at (16) Concordia (Mich.)

Lyon (Ark.) at (17) SAGU (Texas)

Ottawa (Kan.) at (18) Sterling (Kan.)

(19) Tabor (Kan.) at Friends (Kan.)

Siena Heights (Mich.) at (21) Marian (Ind.)

Texas College at (23) Arizona Christian

(24) Doane (Neb.) at Hastings (Neb.)

*Schedule generated from institutional submission to the NAIA’s SIDHelp system.