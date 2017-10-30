IWU Men's Basketball Wins OT Thriller vs. No. 1 Cornerstone

Maxwell scores game-high 24 points in winning effort

October 30, 2017

By Kyle Schmidt, Indiana Wesleyan Sports Information Director

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. – Trevor Waite hit the game-winning free throw with 1.0 second remaining in overtime as No. 6 Indiana Wesleyan University men’s basketball toppled No. 1 Cornerstone (Mich.) 90-89 in the Crossroads League/WHAC Challenge in Spring Arbor, Michigan. IWU boasted four players with 16 or more points and was led by Evan Maxwell with 24 points.

GAME VITALS

• Crossroads League/WHAC Challenge

• Score: Indiana Wesleyan def. Cornerstone, 90-89 (OT)

• Records: Indiana Wesleyan 1-0 | Cornerstone 0-1

• NAIA Top- 25 Rank: Indiana Wesleyan - No. 6 | Cornerstone - No. 1

• Location: SAU Fieldhouse | Spring Arbor University | Spring Arbor, Michigan

STAT TRACKER

• Jacob Johnson: 17 points, 6 rebounds

• Trevor Waite: 16 points, 3-5 3FG, 7-8 FT, 3 steals

• Kyle Mangas: 16 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

• Evan Maxwell: 24 points, 10-16 FG, 8 rebounds

INSIDE THE BOXSCORE

• Cornerstone held the ball for the last shot in overtime but Trevor Waite caused a turnover and was fouled as he crossed half court with 1.0 second on the clock. He hit the first free throw and purposely missed the second free throw. Cornerstone corralled the rebound, called timeout with 0.7 seconds on the clock, and missed on a desperation shot from beyond half court.

• The Golden Eagles forced overtime on a Michael Bradshaw 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left in regulation.

• Both teams held double-digit leads in the game. IWU led by 10 in the first half while CU led by 12 at 65-53 with 7:57 to play in the second half. Indiana Wesleyan outscored Cornerstone 23-11 over the final eight minutes of regulation.

• Indiana Wesleyan has three wins vs. the No. 1-ranked team in program history and is 3-2 vs. No. 1-ranked teams under head coach Greg Tonagel. Two of those three wins have come against No. 1 Cornerstone.

COACH TONAGEL SAYS…

• “I am proud of the way our guys battled when they got down. We can certainly improve on some things but it is hard to teach heart. Tonight we showed that.”