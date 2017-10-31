2017 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Poll No. 5 (Oct. 31)

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds fast at No. 1

October 31, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) remains in the No. 1 spot in the latest edition of the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday. The Blue Raiders captured 11-of-17 first-place votes as well as 462 points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-Lindsey Wilson is the only team that remains undefeated in the Top 25 Poll.

-The Blue Raiders have won each of its contests in three sets except for one. Indiana Wesleyan is the only team to take Lindsey Wilson to four sets.

- No. 21 Northwest (Wash.) and No. 25 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) join the poll this week.

-Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 54 total appearance. The last 26 consecutive appearances have been in the top five.

-There has only been one program that has been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season, with Fresno Pacific (Calif.) accomplishing the feat in 2004, 2008 and 2009.

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Poll No. 5 (Oct. 31)

RANK LAST POLL SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [11] 24-0 462 2 2 Viterbo (Wis.) [6] 29-1 457 3 5 Hastings (Neb.) 22-1 437 4 3 Northwestern (Iowa) 26-3 422 5 6 Dordt (Iowa) 26-5 403 6 7 Westmont (Calif.) 28-3 377 7 10 Columbia (Mo.) 29-5 371 8 8 Grand View (Iowa) 27-7 366 9 4 Park (Mo.) 25-3 363 10 15 Corban (Ore.) 20-7 330 11 9 Midland (Neb.) 17-8 312 12 12 Missouri Baptist 26-7 300 13 11 Eastern Oregon 20-7 277 14 13 College of Idaho 21-5 261 15 14 Montana Tech 19-7 256 16 16 Madonna (Mich.) 29-3 249 17 17 Georgetown (Ky.) 19-3 246 18 18 Cornerstone (Mich.) 24-6 214 19 19 Jamestown (N.D.) 18-7 190 20 20 Morningside (Iowa) 17-11 165 21 NR Northwest (Wash.) 19-7 156 22 23 Bellevue (Neb.) 26-9 132 23 21 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 19-10 128 24 24 Campbellsville (Ky.) 22-6 125 25 NR MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 23-9 106

Dropped from the rankings: No. 22 Missouri Valley, No. 25 Marian (Ind.)

Others receiving votes: Marian (Ind.) 104, Doane (Neb.) 73, William Woods (Mo.) 64, Ottawa (Kan.) 48, Indiana Wesleyan 30, Central Methodist (Mo.) 12, Missouri Valley 7, Oklahoma City 6, Siena Heights (Mich.) 5, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 4, St. Thomas (Fla.) 3

^Top 25 ranking in Coaches’ Poll on Oct. 31, 2017