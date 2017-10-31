2017 NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 9

Story by Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletics Communications & Media



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Martin Methodist (Tenn.) takes back the No. 1 position in the NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The top four ranked teams shuffled spots as the RedHawks boast their sixth No. 1 ranking of the year and 16th overall.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates ba­ck to 1999)

Martin Methodist (Tenn.), after a one-week stay at the No. 3 position, earned 13 first-place votes and 493 total points to take back the No. 1 ranking.

The RedHawks, with a 16-1-0 record at the time of the rankings, is tied for first-place in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) with No. 4 William Carey (Miss.) and No. 8 Mobile (Ala.).

Martin Methodist won the SSAC regular-season title and will now host No. 8 seed Brewton-Parker (Ga.) on Saturday.

Second-ranked University of Northwestern Ohio (4) and No. 3 Spring Arbor (Mich.) (1) claimed the remaining first-place votes.

No. 22 Concordia (Neb.) slides into the Top 25 for the first time since Oct. 6, 2015 (No. 23). The Bulldogs are on a 12-game undefeated streak (10-0-2) and currently is the top seed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

Spring Arbor now holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 after Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), which had previously appeared in 202-consecutive Top 25 Polls, dropped out in the Oct. 24 edition. The Cougars have been listed in 82-straight polls. No. 6 Keiser (Fla.) is next on the list with 80-consecutive Top 25’s.