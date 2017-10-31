2017 NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 9
Story by Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletics Communications & Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Martin Methodist (Tenn.) takes back the No. 1 position in the NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The top four ranked teams shuffled spots as the RedHawks boast their sixth No. 1 ranking of the year and 16th overall.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)
- Martin Methodist (Tenn.), after a one-week stay at the No. 3 position, earned 13 first-place votes and 493 total points to take back the No. 1 ranking.
- The RedHawks, with a 16-1-0 record at the time of the rankings, is tied for first-place in the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) with No. 4 William Carey (Miss.) and No. 8 Mobile (Ala.).
- Martin Methodist won the SSAC regular-season title and will now host No. 8 seed Brewton-Parker (Ga.) on Saturday.
- Second-ranked University of Northwestern Ohio (4) and No. 3 Spring Arbor (Mich.) (1) claimed the remaining first-place votes.
- No. 22 Concordia (Neb.) slides into the Top 25 for the first time since Oct. 6, 2015 (No. 23). The Bulldogs are on a 12-game undefeated streak (10-0-2) and currently is the top seed in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
- Spring Arbor now holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 after Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), which had previously appeared in 202-consecutive Top 25 Polls, dropped out in the Oct. 24 edition. The Cougars have been listed in 82-straight polls. No. 6 Keiser (Fla.) is next on the list with 80-consecutive Top 25’s.
- Lindsey Wilson own the most No. 1 rankings since 1999 with 58, followed by former member Azusa Pacific (Calif.) with 32, Westmont (Calif.) and former member Concordia (Ore.) with 19, former member Lee (Tenn.) and Martin Methodist at 16, and Spring Arbor with 14.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes
2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 9 (Oct. 31)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|3
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.) (13)
|16-1-0
|493
|2
|4
|University of Northwestern Ohio (4)
|15-1-1
|476
|3
|2
|Spring Arbor (Mich.) (1)
|16-1-1
|475
|4
|1
|William Carey (Miss.)
|14-1-0
|448
|5
|5
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|14-3-0
|434
|6
|6
|Keiser (Fla.)
|14-1-1
|421
|7
|8
|Columbia (Mo.)
|17-1-0
|384
|8
|11
|Mobile (Ala.)
|13-3-0
|379
|9
|9
|Westmont (Calif.)
|13-3-1
|376
|10
|10
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|14-1-0
|344
|11
|7
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|15-1-1
|331
|12
|12
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|15-1-1
|324
|13
|13
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|14-2-1
|300
|14
|15
|Marian (Ind.)
|13-2-3
|286
|15
|14
|The Master's (Calif.)
|13-4-1
|260
|16
|16
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|12-3-1
|259
|17
|17
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|14-3-0
|240
|18
|18
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|13-2-2
|233
|19
|19
|John Brown (Ark.)
|15-2-0
|226
|20
|21
|Georgia Gwinnett
|12-3-1
|205
|21
|22
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|14-2-1
|180
|22
|NR
|Concordia (Neb.)
|13-2-3
|139
|23
|24
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|13-4-1
|124
|24
|23
|Midland (Neb.)
|13-2-2
|114
|25
|25
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|12-5-1
|109
Dropped from Top 25: No. 20 Hastings (Neb.)
Others Receiving Votes: Hastings (Neb.) 94; Menlo (Calif.) 83; Indiana Wesleyan 58; Bellevue (Neb.) 44; St. Thomas (Fla.) 36; Eastern Oregon 26; LSU Alexandria (La.) 6; Trinity Christian (Ill.) 6; Missouri Valley 5; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 3.