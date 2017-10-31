2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 9
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – William Carey (Miss.) earns its sixth-straight No. 1 ranking in this week’s NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)
- The Crusaders of William Carey improved to 15-0-0 on the year following a home win against then-No. 8 Mobile (Ala.).
- William Carey collected 16 first place votes and 497 total points to earn the programs sixth straight No. 1 ranking.
- Hastings (Neb.), the defending national champion, moved up one spot to No. 6 in this week’s poll. The Broncos won two games and improved to 15-3-0 on the season.
- Madonna (Mich.) joins the Top 25 for the first time in 2017 at No. 25.
- Rio Grande (Ohio) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 57 total.
- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 115-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007. Rio Grande (Ohio) is second with 106-straight polls.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes".
2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 9 (Oct. 31)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|William Carey (Miss.) [16]
|15-0-0
|497
|2
|2
|Oklahoma Wesleyan [2]
|15-1-1
|483
|3
|3
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|14-1-1
|466
|4
|5
|Missouri Valley
|13-2-2
|446
|5
|4
|Baker (Kan.)
|13-3-2
|413
|6
|7
|Hastings (Neb.)
|15-3-0
|411
|7
|10
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|11-2-0
|389
|8
|6
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|15-1-1
|374
|9
|8
|Mobile (Ala.)
|10-3-2
|360
|10
|9
|Georgia Gwinnett
|10-2-2
|355
|11
|12
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|15-2-0
|346
|12
|13
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|12-2-3
|323
|13
|11
|Corban (Ore.)
|14-1-3
|297
|13
|15
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|11-1-1
|297
|15
|16
|Marymount (Calif.)
|12-2-2
|286
|16
|17
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|14-3-1
|250
|17
|18
|Columbia (Mo.)
|14-2-2
|239
|18
|14
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|12-2-1
|225
|19
|20
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|12-3-2
|209
|20
|19
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|12-3-1
|198
|21
|21
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|15-3-0
|181
|22
|22
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|12-2-2
|169
|23
|23
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|13-2-1
|149
|24
|25
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|11-3-2
|112
|25
|NR
|Madonna (Mich.)
|14-2-1
|100
Dropped From Top 25: Southwestern Christian (Okla.)
Others Receiving Votes: William Woods (Mo.) 61; Bryan (Tenn.) 59; Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 51; Grand View (Iowa) 37; Concordia (Neb.) 31; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 23; UC Merced (Calif.) 21; Westmont (Calif.) 20; Houston-Victoria (Texas) 7; Aquinas (Mich.) 6; Keiser (Fla.) 4; Bethel (Tenn.) 3; Southern Oregon 3; Oklahoma City 3