2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 9

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – William Carey (Miss.) earns its sixth-straight No. 1 ranking in this week’s NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 115-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007. Rio Grande (Ohio) is second with 106-straight polls.

Rio Grande (Ohio) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 57 total.

Madonna (Mich.) joins the Top 25 for the first time in 2017 at No. 25.

Hastings (Neb.), the defending national champion, moved up one spot to No. 6 in this week’s poll. The Broncos won two games and improved to 15-3-0 on the season.

William Carey collected 16 first place votes and 497 total points to earn the programs sixth straight No. 1 ranking.

The Crusaders of William Carey improved to 15-0-0 on the year following a home win against then-No. 8 Mobile (Ala.).

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes".