Print RSS

2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 9

The Crusaders stay put at No. 1
October 31, 2017
Article Image

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – William Carey (Miss.) earns its sixth-straight No. 1 ranking in this week’s NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

  • The Crusaders of William Carey improved to 15-0-0 on the year following a home win against then-No. 8 Mobile (Ala.).
  • William Carey collected 16 first place votes and 497 total points to earn the programs sixth straight No. 1 ranking.
  • Hastings (Neb.), the defending national champion, moved up one spot to No. 6 in this week’s poll. The Broncos won two games and improved to 15-3-0 on the season.
  • Madonna (Mich.) joins the Top 25 for the first time in 2017 at No. 25.
  • Rio Grande (Ohio) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 57 total.
  • Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 115-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007. Rio Grande (Ohio) is second with 106-straight polls.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes".
  • For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 9 (Oct. 31)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES] RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 William Carey (Miss.) [16] 15-0-0 497
2 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan [2] 15-1-1 483
3 3 Rio Grande (Ohio) 14-1-1 466
4 5 Missouri Valley 13-2-2 446
5 4 Baker (Kan.) 13-3-2 413
6 7 Hastings (Neb.) 15-3-0 411
7 10 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 11-2-0 389
8 6 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 15-1-1 374
9 8 Mobile (Ala.) 10-3-2 360
10 9 Georgia Gwinnett 10-2-2 355
11 12 Vanguard (Calif.) 15-2-0 346
12 13 Central Methodist (Mo.) 12-2-3 323
13 11 Corban (Ore.) 14-1-3 297
13 15 St. Thomas (Fla.) 11-1-1 297
15 16 Marymount (Calif.) 12-2-2 286
16 17 Benedictine (Kan.) 14-3-1 250
17 18 Columbia (Mo.) 14-2-2 239
18 14 Campbellsville (Ky.) 12-2-1 225
19 20 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 12-3-2 209
20 19 Dalton State (Ga.) 12-3-1 198
21 21 Spring Arbor (Mich.) 15-3-0 181
22 22 Cumberland (Tenn.) 12-2-2 169
23 23 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 13-2-1 149
24 25 Reinhardt (Ga.) 11-3-2 112
25 NR Madonna (Mich.) 14-2-1 100

Dropped From Top 25: Southwestern Christian (Okla.)

Others Receiving Votes: William Woods (Mo.) 61; Bryan (Tenn.) 59; Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 51; Grand View (Iowa) 37; Concordia (Neb.) 31; Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 23; UC Merced (Calif.) 21; Westmont (Calif.) 20; Houston-Victoria (Texas) 7; Aquinas (Mich.) 6; Keiser (Fla.) 4; Bethel (Tenn.) 3; Southern Oregon 3; Oklahoma City 3