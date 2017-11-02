2017 NAIA Football Game of the Week — No. 10

The Central States Football League title is up for grabs Saturday

November 02, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – No. 8 Langston (Okla.) visits No. 16 SAGU (Texas) Saturday to decide the champion of the Central States Football League (CSFL). Kick off is scheduled for 2 p.m. CDT at Lumpkins Stadium in Waxahachie, Texas.

Langston and SAGU enter the weekend tied for first-place, as both clubs are 6-0 on the season. In addition to a league championship, Saturday’s winner locks down the conferences’ automatic berth to the 2017 NAIA Football Championship Series – as long as the team remains ranked in the top 20.

Langston has never lost to SAGU, including a dominant 63-10 victory last season.

Saturday’s Game of the Week was chosen using a Facebook fan vote. Nominees are posted on Tuesday with the winner of the contest revealed Wednesday morning.

No. 8 Langston (Okla.) (8-0)

2017 Team Rankings (Top 15)

No. 1 - Pass Def Efficiency (95.100)

No. 1 - Scoring Defense per Game (13.300)

No. 3 - Total Defense per Game (252.000)

No. 4 - Total Sacks By (29.000)

No. 5 - Sacks By (3.600)

No. 5 - Pass Defense per Game (160.800)

No. 5 - Rushing Defense per Game (91.300)

No. 6 - Opponent First Downs (131)

No. 15 - Opp 3rd Down Conv. (32.000)

Langston Players to Watch

Offense – Jaylen Lowe, QB … Leads the team with 700 passing yards and eight touchdowns … completing 58.3 percent (63-of-108) of his passes … ranks second on the squad in rushing with 64 carries for 268 yards … four rushing touchdowns ranks second on the squad.

Defense – Jamarie Finnie, DL … Ranks No. 9 nationally in total sacks (7.5) and No. 11 in tackles for loss (13.5) … team leader in tackles with 58, including 29 solo stops … tallied at least 0.5 sack in four-straight games … posted a season-high 10 total tackles on October 14 against Texas College

No. 16 SAGU (Texas) (7-1)

2017 Team Rankings (Top 15)

No. 4 - Opp 3rd Down Conv. (27.500)

No. 7 - Pat Kicking (0.978)

No. 8 - Penalty Yds per Game (89.800)

No. 10 - Pass Def Efficiency (106.500)

No. 12 - Total Defense per Game (323.800)

No. 12 - Scoring Offense per Game (42.100)

No. 14 - Total Scoring Offense (337)

No. 14 - Pass Defense per Game (179.000)

SAGU Players to Watch

Offense – CJ Collins, QB … Ranks No. 14 nationally in passing yards per game (267.8) … thrown for 275-or-more yards four times this season … completing 56.3 percent (138-of-245) of his throws … 21 passing touchdowns – one shy of a new career-high – and one rushing score … threw for a season-best 443 yards and five touchdowns on September 16 against Texas College … enters the weekend with 6,816 career passing yards and 59 career passing touchdowns.

Defense – Matt Williams, DB … Leads the team with 52 tackles, including 36 solo stops … registered seven or more tackles in four games this season … posted a season-best nine stops in the team’s season opener against NCAA Division III Howard Payne (Texas) … also owns one interception and two fumble recoveries this season.

Other Top 25 Contests*

Saturday, November 4

Taylor (Ind.) at (1) Saint Francis (Ind.)

(2) Baker (Kan.) at Missouri Valley

(RV) Bluefield (Va.) at (3) Reinhardt (Ga.)

(4) Morningside (Iowa) at (24) Doane (Neb.)

(9) Georgetown (Ky.) at (5) Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

(6) Grand View (Iowa) at (11) Benedictine (Kan.)

(7) Southern Oregon at Montana State-Northern

(8) Langston (Okla.) at (16) SAGU (Texas)

Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) at (10) Saint Xavier (Ill.)

(12) Southeastern (Fla.) at Edward Waters (Fla.)

(17) Montana Tech at College of Idaho

(19) Tabor (Kan.) at McPherson (Kan.)

Missouri Baptist at (20) Marian (Ind.)

(22) Cumberland (Tenn.) at (21) Campbellsville (Ky.)

(23) Arizona Christian at Texas Wesleyan

(25) Evangel (Mo.) at Avila (Mo.)

*Schedule generated from institutional submission to the NAIA’s SIDHelp system.