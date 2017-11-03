2017 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll No. 2 — Nov. 3

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) remains at No. 1 in the latest edition of the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Friday. SCAD Savannah (Ga.) capture the top slot with 13 first-place votes.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000, excluding 2006 polls)

Since 2006, William Woods (Mo.) and SCAD – Savannah (Ga.) hold the record for current streak in the Top 25 at 70 polls.

To date, Oklahoma City has tallied the most No. 1 rankings with a total of 45.

There were three new additions to the poll: No. 17 Loyola (La.), No. 22 Victoria (B.C.) and No. 24 Cumberland (Tenn.).

The Bee’s have place first in three-of-four meets that they have competed in this fall.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.