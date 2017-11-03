Print RSS

2017 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll No. 2 — Nov. 3

SCAD Savannah (Ga.) remains at No. 1 in second poll
November 03, 2017
By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) remains at No. 1 in the latest edition of the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Friday. SCAD Savannah (Ga.) capture the top slot with 13 first-place votes. 

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000, excluding 2006 polls)

  • This is 14th time in school history that SCAD Savannah (Ga.) has tallied a first-place ranking. 
  • The Bee’s have place first in three-of-four meets that they have competed in this fall.  
  • There were three new additions to the poll: No. 17 Loyola (La.), No. 22 Victoria (B.C.) and No. 24 Cumberland (Tenn.).
  • To date, Oklahoma City has tallied the most No. 1 rankings with a total of 45.
  • Since 2006, William Woods (Mo.) and SCAD – Savannah (Ga.) hold the record for current streak in the Top 25 at 70 polls. 

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here. 

2017 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll No. 2 — Nov. 3

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [FURST PLACE VOTES] POINTS
1 1 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [13] 434
2 2 Dalton State (Ga.) [3] 424
3 10 British Columbia 406
4 12 Keiser (Fla.) 382
5 11 Texas Wesleyan 373
6 6 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 366
7 4 Cumberlands (Ky.) 356
8 8 William Carey (Miss.) 342
9 8 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 324
10 14 William Woods (Mo.) 309
11 15 Northwestern Ohio 304
12 13 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 268
13 7 Oklahoma City 266
14 21 Milligan (Tenn.) 252
15 18 Southeastern (Fla.) 236
16 23 Taylor (Ind.) 231
17 NR Loyola (La.) 224
18 20 Faulkner (Ala.) 193
19 19 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 182
20 4 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 170
21 25 William Penn (Iowa) 140
22 NR Victoria (B.C.) 133
23 3 Brenau (Ga.) 126
24 NR Cumberland (Tenn.) 121
25 17 Bethel (Ind.) 104

Dropped from the Top 25: No. 16 Oregon Tech, No. 22 Marian (Ind.), No. 24 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho.)

Others Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 88, Marian (Ind.) 80, Morningside (Iowa) 38, Oregon Tech 33, Campbellsville (Ky.) 30, Tennessee Wesleyan 17, Indiana Wesleyan 15, Bellevue (Neb.) 8, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 7, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 5