2017 NAIA Women's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll No. 2 — Nov. 3
By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – SCAD Savannah (Ga.) remains at No. 1 in the latest edition of the NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Friday. SCAD Savannah (Ga.) capture the top slot with 13 first-place votes.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000, excluding 2006 polls)
- This is 14th time in school history that SCAD Savannah (Ga.) has tallied a first-place ranking.
- The Bee’s have place first in three-of-four meets that they have competed in this fall.
- There were three new additions to the poll: No. 17 Loyola (La.), No. 22 Victoria (B.C.) and No. 24 Cumberland (Tenn.).
- To date, Oklahoma City has tallied the most No. 1 rankings with a total of 45.
- Since 2006, William Woods (Mo.) and SCAD – Savannah (Ga.) hold the record for current streak in the Top 25 at 70 polls.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [FURST PLACE VOTES]
|POINTS
|1
|1
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.) [13]
|434
|2
|2
|Dalton State (Ga.) [3]
|424
|3
|10
|British Columbia
|406
|4
|12
|Keiser (Fla.)
|382
|5
|11
|Texas Wesleyan
|373
|6
|6
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|366
|7
|4
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|356
|8
|8
|William Carey (Miss.)
|342
|9
|8
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|324
|10
|14
|William Woods (Mo.)
|309
|11
|15
|Northwestern Ohio
|304
|12
|13
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|268
|13
|7
|Oklahoma City
|266
|14
|21
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|252
|15
|18
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|236
|16
|23
|Taylor (Ind.)
|231
|17
|NR
|Loyola (La.)
|224
|18
|20
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|193
|19
|19
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|182
|20
|4
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
|170
|21
|25
|William Penn (Iowa)
|140
|22
|NR
|Victoria (B.C.)
|133
|23
|3
|Brenau (Ga.)
|126
|24
|NR
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|121
|25
|17
|Bethel (Ind.)
|104
Dropped from the Top 25: No. 16 Oregon Tech, No. 22 Marian (Ind.), No. 24 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho.)
Others Receiving Votes: Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 88, Marian (Ind.) 80, Morningside (Iowa) 38, Oregon Tech 33, Campbellsville (Ky.) 30, Tennessee Wesleyan 17, Indiana Wesleyan 15, Bellevue (Neb.) 8, Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 7, Briar Cliff (Iowa) 5