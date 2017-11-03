2017 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas Wesleyan takes over the No. 1 spot in the second regular season NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Friday.
Top 25 Highlights (Historical information dating back to 2000)
- The Rams of Texas Wesleyan garnered 17 first place votes and 498 total points to move from No. 3 to No. 1 in this week’s Top 25 Poll.
- Defending National Champion Grand View (Iowa) is currently Receiving Votes, but not ranked in the Top 25.
- Five teams joined the Top 25 poll this week. No. 16 Southeastern (Fla.) and No. 18 The Master’s (Calif.) rejoin the Top 25 for the first time since the
- Preseason Poll while No. 19 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), No. 21 Columbia (Mo.) and No. 25 Marymount (Calif.) join the poll for the first time in 2017.
- Oklahoma City still holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 49 total, and have been ranked in all 109 polls, dating back to 2000.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Nov. 3
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES]
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|3
|Texas Wesleyan [17]
|498
|2
|1
|Oklahoma City
|473
|3
|2
|Dalton State (Ga.) [1]
|471
|4
|4
|Johnson & Wales (Fla.)
|442
|5
|5
|Coastal Georgia
|421
|6
|14
|Victoria (B.C.)
|400
|7
|16
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|393
|8
|9
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|387
|9
|8
|Northwestern Ohio
|381
|10
|6
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|347
|11
|11
|Keiser (Fla.)
|346
|12
|10
|British Columbia
|315
|13
|7
|William Woods (Mo.)
|303
|14
|17
|Corban (Ore.)
|295
|15
|15
|Taylor (Ind.)
|279
|16
|NR
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|215
|17
|12
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|208
|18
|NR
|The Master's (Calif.)
|200
|19
|NR
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|198
|20
|21
|Oregon Tech
|191
|21
|NR
|Columbia (Mo.)
|161
|22
|25
|William Carey (Miss.)
|156
|23
|18
|Point (Ga.)
|137
|24
|13
|Arizona Christian
|112
|25
|NR
|Marymount (Calif.)
|105
Dropped From Top 25: Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), William Jessup (Calif.), Northwestern (Iowa), Culver-Stockton (Mo.), SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
Others Receiving Votes: William Penn (Iowa) 95; Morningside (Iowa) 79; Thomas (Ga.) 77; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 68; Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 64; Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 33; Cumberlands (Ky.) 19; William Jessup (Calif.) 14; Grand View (Iowa) 11; Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 10; Indiana Wesleyan 9; Northwestern (Iowa) 8; Faulkner (3)