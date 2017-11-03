2017 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas Wesleyan takes over the No. 1 spot in the second regular season NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Friday.

Top 25 Highlights (Historical information dating back to 2000)

Oklahoma City still holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 49 total, and have been ranked in all 109 polls, dating back to 2000.

Preseason Poll while No. 19 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), No. 21 Columbia (Mo.) and No. 25 Marymount (Calif.) join the poll for the first time in 2017.

Five teams joined the Top 25 poll this week. No. 16 Southeastern (Fla.) and No. 18 The Master’s (Calif.) rejoin the Top 25 for the first time since the

Defending National Champion Grand View (Iowa) is currently Receiving Votes, but not ranked in the Top 25.

The Rams of Texas Wesleyan garnered 17 first place votes and 498 total points to move from No. 3 to No. 1 in this week’s Top 25 Poll.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”