2017 NAIA Men's Golf Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 2

The Rams earn the No. 1 ranking
November 03, 2017
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Texas Wesleyan takes over the No. 1 spot in the second regular season NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Friday.

Top 25 Highlights (Historical information dating back to 2000)

  • The Rams of Texas Wesleyan garnered 17 first place votes and 498 total points to move from No. 3 to No. 1 in this week’s Top 25 Poll.
  • Defending National Champion Grand View (Iowa) is currently Receiving Votes, but not ranked in the Top 25.
  • Five teams joined the Top 25 poll this week. No. 16 Southeastern (Fla.) and No. 18 The Master’s (Calif.) rejoin the Top 25 for the first time since the
  • Preseason Poll while No. 19 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), No. 21 Columbia (Mo.) and No. 25 Marymount (Calif.) join the poll for the first time in 2017.
  • Oklahoma City still holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 49 total, and have been ranked in all 109 polls, dating back to 2000.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
  • Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
2017 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Nov. 3

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES] TOTAL POINTS
1 3 Texas Wesleyan [17] 498
2 1 Oklahoma City 473
3 2 Dalton State (Ga.) [1] 471
4 4 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 442
5 5 Coastal Georgia 421
6 14 Victoria (B.C.) 400
7 16 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 393
8 9 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 387
9 8 Northwestern Ohio 381
10 6 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 347
11 11 Keiser (Fla.) 346
12 10 British Columbia 315
13 7 William Woods (Mo.) 303
14 17 Corban (Ore.) 295
15 15 Taylor (Ind.) 279
16 NR Southeastern (Fla.) 215
17 12 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 208
18 NR The Master's (Calif.) 200
19 NR Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 198
20 21 Oregon Tech 191
21 NR Columbia (Mo.) 161
22 25 William Carey (Miss.) 156
23 18 Point (Ga.) 137
24 13 Arizona Christian 112
25 NR Marymount (Calif.) 105

Dropped From Top 25: Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), William Jessup (Calif.), Northwestern (Iowa), Culver-Stockton (Mo.), SCAD Savannah (Ga.)


Others Receiving Votes: William Penn (Iowa) 95; Morningside (Iowa) 79; Thomas (Ga.) 77; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 68; Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 64; Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 33; Cumberlands (Ky.) 19; William Jessup (Calif.) 14; Grand View (Iowa) 11; Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 10; Indiana Wesleyan 9; Northwestern (Iowa) 8; Faulkner (3)