2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5

Oklahoma City is the new No. 1

November 05, 2017

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – At the conclusion of all women’s cross country conference championship meets, Oklahoma City has taken over the No. 1 spot in this week’s NAIA Women’s Cross Country Top 25 poll, the national office announced Sunday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

The Stars of Oklahoma City finished first overall in the Sooner Athletic Conference Championship on November 4, earning an automatic berth to the National Championship.

Oklahoma City garnered 9 first place votes and 550 total points to earn the top spot.

No. 19 Northwestern (Iowa) rejoins the Top 25 after dropping out in the last poll, and No. 25 Cornerstone (Mich.) earns its first spot in the Top 25 of 2017 this week.

Simon Fraser (B.C.) sholds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 41 all time.

College of Idaho holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school, appearing in 72-straight polls, followed by Carroll (Mont.) with 63.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

For the complete Top 25 Calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5 (Nov. 5)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES] TOTAL POINTS 1 4 Oklahoma City [9] 550 2 1 British Columbia [11] 543 3 1 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 520 4 3 Taylor (Ind.) 502 5 6 Aquinas (Mich.) 492 6 7 Oregon Tech 481 7 5 College of Idaho 437 8 8 The Master's (Calif.) 427 9 13 Carroll (Mont.) 409 10 10 Southern Oregon 396 11 9 Shawnee State (Ohio) 394 12 12 Milligan (Tenn.) 362 13 11 Dordt (Iowa) 349 14 17 Madonna (Mich.) 323 15 14 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) 307 16 15 Indiana Wesleyan 284 17 18 Southeastern (Fla.) 262 18 19 Corban (Ore.) 222 19 NR Northwestern (Iowa) 211 20 25 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 209 21 20 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 208 22 22 Montana Western 167 23 24 Hastings (Neb.) 165 24 23 Marian (Ind.) 161 25 NR Cornerstone (Mich.) 122

Dropped From Top 25: Morningside (Iowa), Saint Xavier (Ill.)

Others Receiving Votes: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 112; Morningside (Iowa) 112; Westmont (Calif.) 93; Northwest (Wash.) 74; St. Francis (Ill.) 46; St. Thomas (Fla.) 14; St. Ambrose (Iowa) 3; Vanguard (Calif.) 3