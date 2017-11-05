2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5
November 05, 2017
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – At the conclusion of all women’s cross country conference championship meets, Oklahoma City has taken over the No. 1 spot in this week’s NAIA Women’s Cross Country Top 25 poll, the national office announced Sunday.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):
- The Stars of Oklahoma City finished first overall in the Sooner Athletic Conference Championship on November 4, earning an automatic berth to the National Championship.
- Oklahoma City garnered 9 first place votes and 550 total points to earn the top spot.
- No. 19 Northwestern (Iowa) rejoins the Top 25 after dropping out in the last poll, and No. 25 Cornerstone (Mich.) earns its first spot in the Top 25 of 2017 this week.
- Simon Fraser (B.C.) sholds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 41 all time.
- College of Idaho holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school, appearing in 72-straight polls, followed by Carroll (Mont.) with 63.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
- Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
- For the complete Top 25 Calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5 (Nov. 5)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES]
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|4
|Oklahoma City [9]
|550
|2
|1
|British Columbia [11]
|543
|3
|1
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|520
|4
|3
|Taylor (Ind.)
|502
|5
|6
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|492
|6
|7
|Oregon Tech
|481
|7
|5
|College of Idaho
|437
|8
|8
|The Master's (Calif.)
|427
|9
|13
|Carroll (Mont.)
|409
|10
|10
|Southern Oregon
|396
|11
|9
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|394
|12
|12
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|362
|13
|11
|Dordt (Iowa)
|349
|14
|17
|Madonna (Mich.)
|323
|15
|14
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
|307
|16
|15
|Indiana Wesleyan
|284
|17
|18
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|262
|18
|19
|Corban (Ore.)
|222
|19
|NR
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|211
|20
|25
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|209
|21
|20
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|208
|22
|22
|Montana Western
|167
|23
|24
|Hastings (Neb.)
|165
|24
|23
|Marian (Ind.)
|161
|25
|NR
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|122
Dropped From Top 25: Morningside (Iowa), Saint Xavier (Ill.)
Others Receiving Votes: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 112; Morningside (Iowa) 112; Westmont (Calif.) 93; Northwest (Wash.) 74; St. Francis (Ill.) 46; St. Thomas (Fla.) 14; St. Ambrose (Iowa) 3; Vanguard (Calif.) 3