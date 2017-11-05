2017 NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – British Columbia collects its third-straight No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll following the conclusion of all men’s cross country conference championship meets, the national office announced Sunday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

Southern Oregon also holds the record for the longest active streak of being in the Top 25 with 90 straight appearances, dating back to 2008.

Southern Oregon holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 34 all time.

After dropping out of the Top 25 in the previous poll, Aquinas (Mich.) rejoins the poll at No. 22 this week.

British Columbia took first in the Association of Independent Institutions conference championship meet on November 5.

The Thunderbirds captured 16 first place votes and 557 total points to earn the program’s seventh No. 1 ranking.

Poll Methodology

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams.

A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”