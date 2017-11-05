Print RSS

2017 NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 5

British Columbia holds on to the top spot
November 05, 2017
Article Image

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletics Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – British Columbia collects its third-straight No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll following the conclusion of all men’s cross country conference championship meets, the national office announced Sunday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

  • The Thunderbirds captured 16 first place votes and 557 total points to earn the program’s seventh No. 1 ranking.
  • British Columbia took first in the Association of Independent Institutions conference championship meet on November 5.
  • After dropping out of the Top 25 in the previous poll, Aquinas (Mich.) rejoins the poll at No. 22 this week.
  • Southern Oregon holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 34 all time.
  • Southern Oregon also holds the record for the longest active streak of being in the Top 25 with 90 straight appearances, dating back to 2008.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
  • Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams.
  • A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
  • For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES] TOTAL POINTS
1 1 British Columbia [16] 557
2 2 Southern Oregon [4] 545
3 3 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 511
4 5 St. Francis (Ill.) 499
5 4 College of Idaho 493
6 21 Oklahoma City 460
7 6 Columbia (Mo.) 458
8 7 Saint Mary (Kan.) 437
9 8 Eastern Oregon 400
10 15 The Master's (Calif.) 396
11 10 Missouri Valley 383
12 11 Indiana Wesleyan 357
13 9 Westmont (Calif.) 356
14 20 Indiana Tech 321
15 14 Northwestern (Iowa) 300
16 12 Cornerstone (Mich.) 283
17 16 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 264
18 13 Bacone (Okla.) 257
19 24 Taylor (Ind.) 238
20 17 Northwest Christian (Ore.) 225
21 19 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 184
22 NR Aquinas (Mich.) 178
23 23 Shawnee State (Ohio) 163
24 24 Oregon Tech 136
25 18 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 133

Dropped From Top 25: Milligan (Tenn.)

Others Receiving Votes: Reinhardt (Ga.) 111; Doane (Neb.) 98; Park (Mo.) 72; Milligan (Tenn.) 70; Mount Mercy (Iowa) 25; Dordt (Iowa) 20; Madonna (Mich.) 19; Tennessee Wesleyan 5; William Carey (Miss.) 3; Campbellsville (Ky.) 3