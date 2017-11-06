Indiana Tech Pulls Off Two Upsets in Two Days

Warriors down No. 2 Union (Ky.) and No. 3 Saint Francis (Ind.) at Northern Lakes Insurance Tournament

November 06, 2017

Warriors Take Down Defending National Champions, Second-Ranked Bulldogs in Season Opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Tech men’s basketball team opened up their 2017-18 season by defeating the defending NAIA Division II National Champions and No. 2-ranked Union College, 89-75, on Friday evening at Hutzell Athletic Center in the Northern Lakes Insurance Tournament hosted by the University of Saint Francis.

By knocking off the defending 2017 champions, the Orange and Black recorded the largest upset in program history since defeating #3 Davenport on January 25, 2012. This victory also grants first-year head coach Ted Albert his first win at the helm for the Warriors.

Darren Groves led Tech with 27 points and nine rebounds, while Dylan Phair added 21 points and nine rebounds of his own. Edmond Early, Jr. recorded 15 points while Max Huber chipped in eight points and nine rebounds, both guys doing so off the bench.



Warriors Pull off Second Upset In Two Days with Win over Rival Cougars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Tech men's basketball team closed out the Northern Lakes Insurance Tournament with their second upset in as many days as they defeated their crosstown rivals and No. 3-ranked University of Saint Francis, 69-65, on Saturday evening at Hutzell Athletic Center.

All five of the Warrior starters would finish the night in double figures with Darren Groves leading all scorers with 17 points and four rebounds, while Dylan Phair finished his night with 14 points of his own. Nic Williams contributed 11 while Joel Wincowski and Scott Schwieterman both recorded 10 points.



