2017 NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 9

Cougars continue stranglehold on No. 1 ranking

November 06, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the 12th-straight edition, Saint Francis (Ind.) tops the NAIA Football Coaches Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Monday. The Cougars, who claimed all 15 first-place votes and 340 total points, have been the unanimous No. 1 team in all 10 polls this season.

The 2017 NAIA Football Championship Series (FCS) 16-team field and first round pairings will be announced Sunday at 4 p.m. CST via a video show on the NAIA official Facebook page (www.facebook.com/playnaia). Each conference champion rated in the top 20 (including ties) in the Final Coaches’ Poll automatically qualifies for the FCS. The remaining at-large berths are awarded based on the final rating.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)

• Saint Francis now owns 15 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the fourth-most top billings since the 1999 season.

• The Cougars ended the regular-season with a 10-0 record after defeating Taylor (Ind.), 40-20, over the weekend. The victory pushes Saint Francis’ current NAIA-best winning streak to 19-straight games.

• Due to an upset loss by Baker (Kan.), Southern Oregon joins the top five at No. 5 for the first time this season. This shift ends a streak of three-straight weeks where there were no changes in the top five teams.

• No. 24 Kansas Wesleyan and No. 25 Concordia (Neb.) are the two newcomers to the Top 25. The Coyotes return to the poll following a two-week hiatus, while the Bulldogs garner recognition for the first time since the spring edition.

• Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 58, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), No. 12 Georgetown (Ky.) (25), No. 3 Morningside (Iowa) (20), Saint Francis (15) and No. 9 Saint Xavier (Ill.) (14).

• Morningside holds the longest active streak with 135-straight Top 25 mentions. Additionally, the Mustangs have been ranked within the top 10 in 84-straight polls.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 9 (November 6, 2017)

RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) (15) 10-0 340 2 3 Reinhardt (Ga.) 8-0 325 3 4 Morningside (Iowa) 10-0 316 4 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9-0 300 5 7 Southern Oregon 9-0 280 6 6 Grand View (Iowa) 9-1 279 7 2 Baker (Kan.) 9-1 256 8 8 Langston (Okla.) 9-0 255 9 10 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 8-1 241 10 12 Southeastern (Fla.) 7-1 217 11 13 Northwestern (Iowa) 8-1 202 T12 14 Dickinson State (N.D.) 8-1 187 T12 9 Georgetown (Ky.) 7-1 187 14 15 Concordia (Mich.) 8-1 177 15 11 Benedictine (Kan.) 8-2 170 16 18 Sterling (Kan.) 8-2 142 17 19 Tabor (Kan.) 7-2 125 18 21 Campbellsville (Ky.) 7-1 103 19 20 Marian (Ind.) 6-3 101 20 16 SAGU (Texas) 7-2 99 21 23 Arizona Christian 7-3 73 22 17 Montana Tech 6-3 69 23 25 Evangel (Mo.) 7-3 55 24 RV Kansas Wesleyan 7-3 30 25 RV Concordia (Neb.) 6-3 15