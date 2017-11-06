2017 NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 9
By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletic Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the 12th-straight edition, Saint Francis (Ind.) tops the NAIA Football Coaches Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Monday. The Cougars, who claimed all 15 first-place votes and 340 total points, have been the unanimous No. 1 team in all 10 polls this season.
The 2017 NAIA Football Championship Series (FCS) 16-team field and
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999)
• Saint Francis now owns 15 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the fourth-most top billings since the 1999 season.
• The Cougars ended the regular-season with a 10-0 record after defeating Taylor (Ind.), 40-20, over the weekend. The victory pushes Saint Francis’ current NAIA-best winning streak to 19-straight games.
• Due to an upset loss by Baker (Kan.), Southern Oregon joins the top five at No. 5 for the first time this season. This shift ends a streak of three-straight weeks where there were no changes in the top five teams.
• No. 24 Kansas Wesleyan and No. 25 Concordia (Neb.) are the two newcomers to the Top 25. The Coyotes return to the poll following a two-week hiatus, while the Bulldogs garner recognition for the first time since the spring edition.
• Carroll (Mont.) owns the most No. 1 rankings with 58, followed by former NAIA member Sioux Falls (S.D.) (55), No. 12 Georgetown (Ky.) (25), No. 3 Morningside (Iowa) (20), Saint Francis (15) and No. 9 Saint Xavier (Ill.) (14).
• Morningside holds the longest active streak with 135-straight Top 25 mentions. Additionally, the Mustangs have been ranked within the top 10 in 84-straight polls.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 9 (November 6, 2017)
|RANK
|LAST TIME^
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Saint Francis (Ind.) (15)
|10-0
|340
|2
|3
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|8-0
|325
|3
|4
|Morningside (Iowa)
|10-0
|316
|4
|5
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|9-0
|300
|5
|7
|Southern Oregon
|9-0
|280
|6
|6
|Grand View (Iowa)
|9-1
|279
|7
|2
|Baker (Kan.)
|9-1
|256
|8
|8
|Langston (Okla.)
|9-0
|255
|9
|10
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|8-1
|241
|10
|12
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|7-1
|217
|11
|13
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|8-1
|202
|T12
|14
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|8-1
|187
|T12
|9
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|7-1
|187
|14
|15
|Concordia (Mich.)
|8-1
|177
|15
|11
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|8-2
|170
|16
|18
|Sterling (Kan.)
|8-2
|142
|17
|19
|Tabor (Kan.)
|7-2
|125
|18
|21
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|7-1
|103
|19
|20
|Marian (Ind.)
|6-3
|101
|20
|16
|SAGU (Texas)
|7-2
|99
|21
|23
|Arizona Christian
|7-3
|73
|22
|17
|Montana Tech
|6-3
|69
|23
|25
|Evangel (Mo.)
|7-3
|55
|24
|RV
|Kansas Wesleyan
|7-3
|30
|25
|RV
|Concordia (Neb.)
|6-3
|15
Dropped from the Top 25: Cumberland (Tenn.) (No. 22); Doane (Neb.) (No. 24)
Others Receiving Votes: Faulkner (Ala.) 12; Dakota State (S.D.) 11; Peru State (Neb.) 10; College of Idaho 4; Cumberland (Tenn.) 3.
^ Top 25 ranking from Oct. 30,