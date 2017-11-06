Print RSS

2017 NAIA Men's Cross Country National Championships Field Revealed

The 62nd Annual Men's XC National Championship Qualifiers
November 06, 2017
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 36 team, 87 individual field has been announced for the 62nd Annual NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championships that will be held on November 18. The event will take place at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site in Vancouver, Wash. The men’s 8–kilometer race will began at 10:30 a.m. PST.

  • This is the fifth time in NAIA Cross Country Championships history that the race will be held in Vancouver, Wash. The most recent was in 2012.
  • The field is made up of 25 automatic qualifiers (AQ), one host berth and 10 at-large berths. A team received an automatic berth by winning the conference championship meet or was the meet runner-up
  • Four conferences received two automatic berths: Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, Heart of America Athletic Conference, Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and River States Conference. In addition to the meet champion, the meet runner-up also received an automatic berth.
  • Northwest (Wash.) earned The Cascade Collegiate Conference’s host berth.
  • The 10 at-large berths are determined by the final regular-season Top 25 Poll that can be seen by clicking here. These teams received an at-large berth – College of Idaho, Eastern Oregon, Westmont (Calif.), Cornerstone (Mich.), Bacone (Okla.), Taylor (Ind.), Northwest Christian (Ore.), Aquinas (Mich.), Oregon Tech and Wayland Baptist (Texas).
  • In addition to the team qualifiers and at-large bids, 87 athletes will compete as individual qualifiers.
  • Defending Champion Southern Oregon earns an automatic berth after winning the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship Meet.
  • Fans can watch the post-race awards ceremony free beginning at approximately 1 p.m. PST. The national championship event takes place on Nov. 18 in Vancouver, Wash., at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site. To access the live video stream of the ceremony and find more information, click here.
  • For all other information regarding the Men’s Cross Country National Championships, click here.

2017 NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championships – Teams

Aquinas (Mich.) At-Large No. 8
Bacone (Okla.) At-Large No. 5
British Columbia (B.C.) Association of Independent Institutions Champion
College of Idaho At-Large No. 1
Columbia (Mo.) American Midwest Conference Champion
Cornerstone (Mich.) At-Large No. 4
Dickinson State (N.D.) North Star Athletic Association Champion
Eastern Oregon At-Large No. 2
Edward Waters (Fla.) Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Champion
Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) California Pacific Conference Champion
Indiana Tech Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Champion
Indiana Wesleyan Crossroads League Champion
Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) Frontier Conference Champion
Missouri Valley Heart of America Athletic Conference Champion
Mount Mercy (Iowa) Heart of America Athletic Conference Runner-Up
Northwest (Wash.) Cascade Collegiate Conference Host Berth
Northwest Christian (Ore.) At-Large No. 7
Northwestern (Iowa) Great Plains Athletic Conference Champion
Ohio Christian River States Conference Champion
Oklahoma City Sooner Athletic Conference Champion
Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Runner-Up
Oregon Tech At-Large No. 9
Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) Red River Athletic Conference Champion
Point Park (Pa.) River States Conference Runner-Up
Reinhardt (Ga.) Appalachian Athletic Conference Champion
SCAD Savannah (Ga.) The Sun Conference Conference Champion
Shawnee State (Ohio) Mid-South Conference Conference Champion
Southern Oregon Cascade Collegiate Conference Champion
St. Francis (Ill.) Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Champion
St. Mary (Kan.) Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Champion
Taylor (Ind.) At-Large No. 6
The Masters (Calif.) Golden State Athletic Conference Champion
Wayland Baptist (Texas) At-Large No. 10
Westmont (Calif.) At-Large No. 3
William Carey (Miss.) Southern States Athletic Conference Champion
York (Neb.) Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Runner-Up

2017 NAIA Men’s Cross Country National Championships - Individuals

American Midwest Nicholas Rotich Park (Mo.)
Tyler Alverson Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)
Christian Skinner Park (Mo.)
William Henry Park (Mo.)
A.I.I. Samuel Baumer Ozarks (Mo.)
Alberto Rodriguez Johnson & Wales (Colo.)
Loyal Carpenter College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
Preston Burgess College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
Appalachian Nathan Baker Milligan (Tenn.)
Juan Ortega Truett-McConnell (Ga.)
Jonas Simon Tennessee Wesleyan
Dax Willette SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
California Pacific Jack Evans Soka (Calif.)
Anthony Tyler California-Merced (Calif.)
Blake Miller California-Merced (Calif.)
Gerardo Salazar Marymount (Calif.)
Cascade Robert Swoboda Corban (Or.)
Elias Villegas-Ponce Warner Pacific (Ore.)
Chicagoland Alan Guzman St. Xavier (Ill.)
Abel Hernandez St. Xavier (Ill.)
Gabriel Esparza St. Xavier (Ill.)
Rane Nichols St. Ambrose (Iowa)
Skylar Mitchell St. Ambrose (Iowa)
Robert Bruns Judson (Ill.)
Crossroads Lucas Sullivan Marian (Ind.)
Conor Smith Marian (Ind.)
Vincent Kibunja Goshen (Ind.)
Frontier Fred Petsch Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
Jackson Duffey Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
Layne Ryerson Carroll (Mont.)
Josh Jessop Montana Western
Golden State Jeronimo Brito Vanguard (Calif.)
Cade Clark Vanguard (Calif.)
Caleb Myers Vanguard (Calif.)
Alan Devries William Jessup (Calif.)
Gulf Coast Camren Sewell Xavier (La.)
Torren Arnold Dillard (La.)
Jeriell Jones Tougaloo (Miss.)
Danielle Richards Southern -New Orleans (La.)
Great Plains Jeremiah Panec Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
Rosten From Doane (Neb.)
Adam Daane Dordt (Iowa)
Jacob Vander Plaats Dordt (Iowa)
Heart of America Shane Burns Evangel (Mo.)
Greg Flores Baker (Kan.)
Liam Barnsby Baker (Kan.)
Carlos Guzman MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
Dakota Myers MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
Joseph Linder Baker (Kan.)
Kansas Collegiate Isaac Clark Friends (Kan.)
Jersey Boydstun Southwestern (Kan.)
Julio Martinez Bethel (Kan.)
Rolando Phalen Sterling (Kan.)
Christian Perez Kansas Wesleyan
Isaac Sprague Friends (Kan.)
River States Robert Jones West Virginia Tech
Michael Ecker-Randolph West Virginia Tech
Kameron Carpenter Rio Grande (Ohio)
Mohamed Farah Rio Grande (Ohio)
Cole Dudley Indiana East
River Spicer Rio Grande (Ohio)
Mid-South Bret Crawford Campbellsville (Ky.)
Ben Call Cumberlands (Ky.)
Garrett Faulkner Cumberlands (Ky.)
Sam Kiser Campbellsville (Ky.)
North Star Matthew Young Jamestown (N.D.)
Nic Ganzeveld Waldorf (Iowa)
Andre Murley Waldorf (Iowa)
Max Cruse Dakota State (S.D)
Red River Gilbert Ramirez Southwest (N.M.)
Leonard Kiprono Wiley (Texas)
Shevan Parks Wiley (Texas)
Marbeq Edgar Wiley (Texas)
Sooner Edward Jonath Swiatocha Texas Wesleyan
Josh Uzelac John Brown (Ark.)
Southern States Braden Hardy Blue Mountain (Miss.)
Johnathan Herrera Bethel (Tenn.)
Walter Ramsey Loyola (La.)
Cristian Machuca Bethel (Tenn.)
The Sun Jacob Nkamasiai Keiser (Fla.)
Francesc Cabrero Keiser (Fla.)
Gabriel Hogan Ave Maria (Fla.)
Sean Trainor Webber International (Fla.)
Wolverine-Hoosier Tony Floyd Madonna (Mich.)
Esrom Woldemicheal Siena Heights (Mich.)
Alex Brauer Madonna (Mich.)
Joshua Mussen Michigan-Dearborn