2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country National Championships Field Revealed

The 38th Annual Women's XC National Championship Qualifiers
November 06, 2017
Article Image

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 2017 NAIA Women’s Cross Country National Championships field has been announced, as 36 teams and 92 individuals travel to Fort Vancouver National Historic Site in Vancouver, Wash., the national office announced Monday. The 38th annual event takes place on November 18, with the women’s race scheduled for 11:30 a.m. PST.

  • This is the fifth time in NAIA Women’s Cross Country Championships history that the race will be held in Vancouver, Wash.
  • The Championship field is made up of 27 automatic qualifiers (AQ), one host berth and eight at-large berths.
  • Six conferences received two automatic berths: American Midwest Conference, Appalachian Athletic Conference, Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, Heart of America Athletic Conference, Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and River States Conference.
  • The eight at-large berths are determined by the final regular-season Top 25 Poll that can be seen by clicking here. These teams received an at-large berth – Wayland Baptist (Texas), College of Idaho, Southern Oregon, Madonna (Mich.), Indiana Wesleyan, Corban (Ore.), Northwestern (Iowa) and Lewis-Clark State (Idaho).
  • Northwest (Wash.) earned the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s host berth.
  • Defending Champion British Columbia received an automatic qualifier berth to the National Championship after winning the Association of Independent Institutions Conference Championship Meet.
  • Fans can watch the post-race awards ceremony free beginning at approximately 1 p.m. PST. The national championship event takes place on Nov. 18 in Vancouver, Wash., at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site. To access the live video stream of the ceremony and find more information, click here.
  • For all other information regarding the Women’s Cross Country National Championships, click here.

2017 NAIA Women’s Cross Country National Championships - Teams

Aquinas (Mich.) Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Champion
Blue Mountain (Miss.) Southern States Athletic Conference Champion
British Columbia (B.C.) Association of Independent Institutions Champion
Carroll (Mont.) Frontier Conference Champion
College of Idaho At-Large No. 2
Columbia (Mo.) American Midwest Conference Champion
Corban (Ore.) At-Large No. 6
Dickinson State (N.D.) North Star Athletic Association Champion
Dordt (Iowa) Great Plains Athletic Conference Champion
Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) California Pacific Conference Champion
Indiana Wesleyan At-Large No. 5
Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) At-Large No. 8
Madonna (Mich.) At-Large No. 4
MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) Heart of America Athletic Conference Champion
Milligan (Tenn.) Appalachian Athletic Conference Champion
Missouri Baptist American Midwest Conference Runner-Up
Missouri Valley Heart of America Athletic Conference Runner-Up
Northwest (Wash.) Cascade Collegiate Conference Host Berth
Northwestern (Iowa) At-Large No. 7
Ohio Christian River States Conference Runner-Up
Oklahoma City Sooner Athletic Conference Champion
Oregon Tech Cascade Collegiate Conference Champion
Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) Red River Conference Champion
Point Park (Pa.) River States Conference Champion
SCAD Atlanta (Ga.) Appalachian Athletic Conference Runner-Up
Shawnee State (Ohio) Mid-South Conference Conference Champion
Southeastern (Fla.) The Sun Conference Champion
Southern Oregon At-Large No. 3
Southwestern (Kan.) Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Runner-Up
St. Ambrose (Iowa) Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Runner-Up
St. Francis (Ill.) Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Champion
St. Mary (Kan.) Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Champion
Taylor (Ind.) Crossroads League Champion
The Masters Golden State Athletic Conference Champion
Wayland Baptist (Texas) At-Large No. 1
Xavier (La.) Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Champion

2017 NAIA Women’s Cross Country National Championships - Individuals

American Midwest Bailey Wagner Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.)
Kimi Putnam William Woods (Mo.)
Harley Nale William Woods (Mo.)
Chemeli Vibian Park (Mo.)
Lauren Sisco Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.)
Rachel Franklin Park (Mo.)
A.I.I. Torri Holder College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
Adeline Holder College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
Hannah Duncan College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
Melanie Hall College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
Appalachian Ivie Nobles Truett-McConnell (Ga.)
Lydia Wilson Montreat (N.C.)
Haleigh Martin Truett-McConnell
Hannah Rhodes Tennessee Wesleyan
Rebecaa Guadiana Point (Ga.)
Sophie Davis Reinhardt (Ga.)
California Pacific Miranda Almeida Soka (Calif.)
Linden Amundsen Soka (Calif.)
Karina Martinez California-Merced (Calif.)
Sara Zaldana California-Merced (Calif.)
Cascade Rachel Roelle Eastern Oregon
Chicagoland Ellie Willging St. Xavier (Ill.)
Megan DeWeerd Trinity Christian (Ill.)
April Van Ryn Trinity Christian (Ill.)
Alexa Beezhold Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
Karalynn Brock Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
Sierra Downey St. Xavier (Ill.)
Crossroads Victoria Harper Spring Arbor (Mich.)
Chelsea Foster Goshen (Ind.)
Rachel Dever Marian (Ind.)
Kiersten Schrope Marian (Ind.)
Frontier Mindy Kaufman Montana Western
Eireann O'Connor Montana Western
Kaitlyn Bird Montana Western
Rachel David Montana State -Northern
Golden State Marissa Thompson Vanguard (Calif.)
Janna Jensen Westmont (Calif.)
Nadine Lara Westmont (Calif.)
Grace Hanna Westmont (Calif.)
Gulf Coast Marina Maguire Edward Waters (Fla.)
Sasha Newman Dillard (La.)
Larissa Pereira Edward Waters (Fla.)
Hydeia Barney Dillard (La.)
Great Plains Michelle Mumm Morningside (Iowa)
Janelle Bethea Hastings (Neb.)
Emily Deschanie Concordia (Neb.)
Payton Boer Morningside (Iowa)
Heart of America Katherine Dillard Benedictine (Kan.)
Melanie Cozzi Benedictine (Kan.)
Alexa Zamora Mount Mercy (Iowa)
Molly Pruett Mount Mercy (Iowa)
Kami Tabor Graceland (Iowa)
Lisa Sauter Central Methodist (Mo.)
Kansas Collegiate Christa Follette Friends (Kan.)
Nicole Ballard Friends (Kan.)
Julie Loewen Tabor (Kan.)
Emily Kemling Tabor (Kan.)
Grace Aitken Friends (Kan.)
Lindsay Crist Tabor (Kan.)
River States Taryn Thor Indiana Kokomo
Lucy Williams Rio Grande (Ohio)
Brittany Sloan Indiana Kokomo
Maggie Dellinger Rio Grande (Ohio)
Allison Lyon Asbury (Ky.)
Ashley Toschlog Indiana East
Mid-South Elizabeth Skipper Life (Ga.)
Mia Cornette Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
Evelyn Moore Cumberlands (Ky.)
Taylor Blankenship Cumberland (Tenn.)
North Star Marissa Kuik Waldorf (Iowa)
Grace Miller Valley City State (N.D.)
Haley Swanson Viterbo (Wis.)
Amber Posner Jamestown (N.D.)
Red River Alexandria Adams Southwest (N.M.)
Shamona Hunt Wiley (Texas)
Marissa Sandavol Southwest (N.M.)
Anneliese Jones LSU Shreveport (La.)
Sooner Melissa Gonzales Texas Wesleyan
Rianna Vidales Texas Wesleyan
Alexandria Barrientez Texas Wesleyan
Southern States Jaden Russell William Carey (Miss.)
Ariel Jones William Carey (Miss.)
Sasha Solano-McDaniel Loyola (La.)
Noor Sabeeh Dalton State (Ga.)
The Sun Lemi Wutz SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
Sarah Bomkamp St. Thomas (Fla.)
Josefine Malmborg Keiser (Fla.)
Susana Gutierrez St. Thomas (Fla.)
Wolverine-Hoosier Stephanie Johnston Concordia (Mich.)
Kelli Smith Cornerstone (Mich.)
Alexis McConnell Cornerstone (Mich.)
Ashley Russo Siena Heights (Mich.)