2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country National Championships Field Revealed
November 06, 2017
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 2017 NAIA Women’s Cross Country National Championships field has been announced, as 36 teams and 92 individuals travel to Fort Vancouver National Historic Site in Vancouver, Wash., the national office announced Monday. The 38th annual event takes place on November 18, with the women’s race scheduled for 11:30 a.m. PST.
- This is the fifth time in NAIA Women’s Cross Country Championships history that the race will be held in Vancouver, Wash.
- The Championship field is made up of 27 automatic qualifiers (AQ), one host berth and eight at-large berths.
- Six conferences received two automatic berths: American Midwest Conference, Appalachian Athletic Conference, Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, Heart of America Athletic Conference, Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and River States Conference.
- The eight at-large berths are determined by the final regular-season Top 25 Poll that can be seen by clicking here. These teams received an at-large berth – Wayland Baptist (Texas), College of Idaho, Southern Oregon, Madonna (Mich.), Indiana Wesleyan, Corban (Ore.), Northwestern (Iowa) and Lewis-Clark State (Idaho).
- Northwest (Wash.) earned the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s host berth.
- Defending Champion British Columbia received an automatic qualifier berth to the National Championship after winning the Association of Independent Institutions Conference Championship Meet.
- Fans can watch the post-race awards ceremony free beginning at approximately 1 p.m. PST. The national championship event takes place on Nov. 18 in Vancouver, Wash., at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site. To access the live video stream of the ceremony and find more information, click here.
- For all other information regarding the Women’s Cross Country National Championships, click here.
2017 NAIA Women’s Cross Country National Championships - Teams
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Champion
|Blue Mountain (Miss.)
|Southern States Athletic Conference Champion
|British Columbia (B.C.)
|Association of Independent Institutions Champion
|Carroll (Mont.)
|Frontier Conference Champion
|College of Idaho
|At-Large No. 2
|Columbia (Mo.)
|American Midwest Conference Champion
|Corban (Ore.)
|At-Large No. 6
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|North Star Athletic Association Champion
|Dordt (Iowa)
|Great Plains Athletic Conference Champion
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|California Pacific Conference Champion
|Indiana Wesleyan
|At-Large No. 5
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|At-Large No. 8
|Madonna (Mich.)
|At-Large No. 4
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|Heart of America Athletic Conference Champion
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|Appalachian Athletic Conference Champion
|Missouri Baptist
|American Midwest Conference Runner-Up
|Missouri Valley
|Heart of America Athletic Conference Runner-Up
|Northwest (Wash.)
|Cascade Collegiate Conference Host Berth
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|At-Large No. 7
|Ohio Christian
|River States Conference Runner-Up
|Oklahoma City
|Sooner Athletic Conference Champion
|Oregon Tech
|Cascade Collegiate Conference Champion
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|Red River Conference Champion
|Point Park (Pa.)
|River States Conference Champion
|SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
|Appalachian Athletic Conference Runner-Up
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|Mid-South Conference Conference Champion
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|The Sun Conference Champion
|Southern Oregon
|At-Large No. 3
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Runner-Up
|St. Ambrose (Iowa)
|Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Runner-Up
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Champion
|St. Mary (Kan.)
|Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Champion
|Taylor (Ind.)
|Crossroads League Champion
|The Masters
|Golden State Athletic Conference Champion
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|At-Large No. 1
|Xavier (La.)
|Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Champion
2017 NAIA Women’s Cross Country National Championships - Individuals
|American Midwest
|Bailey Wagner
|Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.)
|Kimi Putnam
|William Woods (Mo.)
|Harley Nale
|William Woods (Mo.)
|Chemeli Vibian
|Park (Mo.)
|Lauren Sisco
|Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.)
|Rachel Franklin
|Park (Mo.)
|A.I.I.
|Torri Holder
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|Adeline Holder
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|Hannah Duncan
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|Melanie Hall
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|Appalachian
|Ivie Nobles
|Truett-McConnell (Ga.)
|Lydia Wilson
|Montreat (N.C.)
|Haleigh Martin
|Truett-McConnell
|Hannah Rhodes
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|Rebecaa Guadiana
|Point (Ga.)
|Sophie Davis
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|California Pacific
|Miranda Almeida
|Soka (Calif.)
|Linden Amundsen
|Soka (Calif.)
|Karina Martinez
|California-Merced (Calif.)
|Sara Zaldana
|California-Merced (Calif.)
|Cascade
|Rachel Roelle
|Eastern Oregon
|Chicagoland
|Ellie Willging
|St. Xavier (Ill.)
|Megan DeWeerd
|Trinity Christian (Ill.)
|April Van Ryn
|Trinity Christian (Ill.)
|Alexa Beezhold
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Karalynn Brock
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Sierra Downey
|St. Xavier (Ill.)
|Crossroads
|Victoria Harper
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|Chelsea Foster
|Goshen (Ind.)
|Rachel Dever
|Marian (Ind.)
|Kiersten Schrope
|Marian (Ind.)
|Frontier
|Mindy Kaufman
|Montana Western
|Eireann O'Connor
|Montana Western
|Kaitlyn Bird
|Montana Western
|Rachel David
|Montana State -Northern
|Golden State
|Marissa Thompson
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|Janna Jensen
|Westmont (Calif.)
|Nadine Lara
|Westmont (Calif.)
|Grace Hanna
|Westmont (Calif.)
|Gulf Coast
|Marina Maguire
|Edward Waters (Fla.)
|Sasha Newman
|Dillard (La.)
|Larissa Pereira
|Edward Waters (Fla.)
|Hydeia Barney
|Dillard (La.)
|Great Plains
|Michelle Mumm
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Janelle Bethea
|Hastings (Neb.)
|Emily Deschanie
|Concordia (Neb.)
|Payton Boer
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Heart of America
|Katherine Dillard
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|Melanie Cozzi
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|Alexa Zamora
|Mount Mercy (Iowa)
|Molly Pruett
|Mount Mercy (Iowa)
|Kami Tabor
|Graceland (Iowa)
|Lisa Sauter
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|Kansas Collegiate
|Christa Follette
|Friends (Kan.)
|Nicole Ballard
|Friends (Kan.)
|Julie Loewen
|Tabor (Kan.)
|Emily Kemling
|Tabor (Kan.)
|Grace Aitken
|Friends (Kan.)
|Lindsay Crist
|Tabor (Kan.)
|River States
|Taryn Thor
|Indiana Kokomo
|Lucy Williams
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|Brittany Sloan
|Indiana Kokomo
|Maggie Dellinger
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|Allison Lyon
|Asbury (Ky.)
|Ashley Toschlog
|Indiana East
|Mid-South
|Elizabeth Skipper
|Life (Ga.)
|Mia Cornette
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Evelyn Moore
|Cumberlands (Ky.)
|Taylor Blankenship
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|North Star
|Marissa Kuik
|Waldorf (Iowa)
|Grace Miller
|Valley City State (N.D.)
|Haley Swanson
|Viterbo (Wis.)
|Amber Posner
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|Red River
|Alexandria Adams
|Southwest (N.M.)
|Shamona Hunt
|Wiley (Texas)
|Marissa Sandavol
|Southwest (N.M.)
|Anneliese Jones
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|Sooner
|Melissa Gonzales
|Texas Wesleyan
|Rianna Vidales
|Texas Wesleyan
|Alexandria Barrientez
|Texas Wesleyan
|Southern States
|Jaden Russell
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Ariel Jones
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Sasha Solano-McDaniel
|Loyola (La.)
|Noor Sabeeh
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|The Sun
|Lemi Wutz
|SCAD Savannah (Ga.)
|Sarah Bomkamp
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|Josefine Malmborg
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Susana Gutierrez
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|Wolverine-Hoosier
|Stephanie Johnston
|Concordia (Mich.)
|Kelli Smith
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|Alexis McConnell
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|Ashley Russo
|Siena Heights (Mich.)