2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country National Championships Field Revealed

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 2017 NAIA Women’s Cross Country National Championships field has been announced, as 36 teams and 92 individuals travel to Fort Vancouver National Historic Site in Vancouver, Wash., the national office announced Monday. The 38th annual event takes place on November 18, with the women’s race scheduled for 11:30 a.m. PST.

This is the fifth time in NAIA Women’s Cross Country Championships history that the race will be held in Vancouver, Wash.



The Championship field is made up of 27 automatic qualifiers (AQ), one host berth and eight at-large berths.



Six conferences received two automatic berths: American Midwest Conference, Appalachian Athletic Conference, Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, Heart of America Athletic Conference, Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and River States Conference.



The eight at-large berths are determined by the final regular-season Top 25 Poll that can be seen by clicking here. These teams received an at-large berth – Wayland Baptist (Texas), College of Idaho, Southern Oregon, Madonna (Mich.), Indiana Wesleyan, Corban (Ore.), Northwestern (Iowa) and Lewis-Clark State (Idaho).



Northwest (Wash.) earned the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s host berth.



Defending Champion British Columbia received an automatic qualifier berth to the National Championship after winning the Association of Independent Institutions Conference Championship Meet.



Fans can watch the post-race awards ceremony free beginning at approximately 1 p.m. PST. The national championship event takes place on Nov. 18 in Vancouver, Wash., at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site. To access the live video stream of the ceremony and find more information, click here.

