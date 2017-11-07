2018 NAIA Baseball Coaches' Preseason Top 25 Poll
By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletics Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Defending national champion Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) opens the season ranked No. 1 in the NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Warriors claimed all 17 first-place votes and 467 total points en route to the top spot.
Top 25 Highlights (information dates back to 2000)
• Lewis-Clark State enters the 2018 season coming off its third-straight and 19th all-time World Series title. The Warriors defeated No. 2 Faulkner (Ala.), 6-4, in the title game.
• Lewis-Clark State has held the No. 1 ranking in the preseason poll three-straight seasons.
• The Warriors own the longest active streak in the Top 25 at 164-straight mentions.
• No. 21 St. Thomas (Fla.) is the lone newcomer to the Top 25. The Bobcats, who finished last season with a 35-19 record, were picked to finish third in the 2018 The Sun Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
• Lewis-Clark State leads all active members with 60 total No. 1 mentions, dating back to 2000. Ten other teams have been ranked No. 1 in at least two polls: No. 3 Oklahoma City (34), No. 2 Faulkner (13), former member Lubbock Christian (Texas) (13), former member Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (11), No. 12 Georgia Gwinnett (8), LSU Shreveport (La.) (6), former member Lee (Tenn.) (6), Cumberland (Tenn.) (6) and No. 13 Tennessee Wesleyan (2).
• The Sun Conference leads all leagues with four teams represented – No. 4 Southeastern (Fla.), No. 10 Keiser (Fla.), St. Thomas and No. 25 Webber International (Fla.)
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• The frequency of the polls is bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) prior to the 2016-17 academic season. This change allows raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work between rating periods.
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll (November 7, 2017)
|RANK
|PRVS*
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) (17)
|40-14
|467
|2
|2
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|54-12
|452
|3
|3
|Oklahoma City
|50-10
|434
|4
|12
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|50-11
|392
|5
|9
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|50-9
|385
|T6
|4
|William Carey (Miss.)
|45-20
|380
|T6
|6
|Missouri Baptist
|45-16
|380
|8
|10
|Hope International (Calif.)
|35-18
|352
|9
|11
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|51-11
|341
|10
|7
|Keiser (Fla.)
|43-21
|337
|11
|8
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|45-17
|319
|12
|14
|Georgia Gwinnett
|40-21
|296
|13
|18
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|41-20
|275
|14
|5
|The Master’s (Calif.)
|41-23
|270
|15
|13
|Middle Georgia State
|46-16
|250
|16
|17
|Tabor (Kan.)
|44-17
|241
|17
|19
|Clarke (Iowa)
|46-14
|239
|18
|16
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|44-12
|230
|19
|15
|IU Southeast (Ind.)
|48-15
|215
|20
|22
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|36-21
|158
|21
|RV
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|35-19
|154
|22
|T20
|Indiana Tech
|44-14
|144
|23
|23
|Texas Wesleyan
|47-15
|137
|24
|25
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|42-17
|105
|25
|24
|Webber International (Fla.)
|39-17
|72
Others receiving votes: LSU Shreveport (La.) 65; Huntington (Ind.) 53; Jamestown (N.D.) 51; Bryan (Tenn.) 43; Cumberlands (Ky.) 42; Vanguard (Calif.) 36; Friends (Kan.) 25; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 17; Concordia (Neb.) 17; Concordia (Mich.) 6; Westmont (Calif.) 4; Judson (Ill.) 3.
*Ranking from 2017 postseason poll