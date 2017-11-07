2018 NAIA Baseball Coaches' Preseason Top 25 Poll

Defending national champion Lewis-Clark State opens the year ranked No. 1

November 07, 2017

By Alan Grosbach, Associate Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Defending national champion Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) opens the season ranked No. 1 in the NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Warriors claimed all 17 first-place votes and 467 total points en route to the top spot.

Top 25 Highlights (information dates back to 2000)

• Lewis-Clark State enters the 2018 season coming off its third-straight and 19th all-time World Series title. The Warriors defeated No. 2 Faulkner (Ala.), 6-4, in the title game.

• Lewis-Clark State has held the No. 1 ranking in the preseason poll three-straight seasons.

• The Warriors own the longest active streak in the Top 25 at 164-straight mentions.

• No. 21 St. Thomas (Fla.) is the lone newcomer to the Top 25. The Bobcats, who finished last season with a 35-19 record, were picked to finish third in the 2018 The Sun Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

• Lewis-Clark State leads all active members with 60 total No. 1 mentions, dating back to 2000. Ten other teams have been ranked No. 1 in at least two polls: No. 3 Oklahoma City (34), No. 2 Faulkner (13), former member Lubbock Christian (Texas) (13), former member Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (11), No. 12 Georgia Gwinnett (8), LSU Shreveport (La.) (6), former member Lee (Tenn.) (6), Cumberland (Tenn.) (6) and No. 13 Tennessee Wesleyan (2).

• The Sun Conference leads all leagues with four teams represented – No. 4 Southeastern (Fla.), No. 10 Keiser (Fla.), St. Thomas and No. 25 Webber International (Fla.)

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

• The frequency of the polls is bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) prior to the 2016-17 academic season. This change allows raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work between rating periods.

• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Baseball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll (November 7, 2017)

RANK PRVS* SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) (17) 40-14 467 2 2 Faulkner (Ala.) 54-12 452 3 3 Oklahoma City 50-10 434 4 12 Southeastern (Fla.) 50-11 392 5 9 Oklahoma Wesleyan 50-9 385 T6 4 William Carey (Miss.) 45-20 380 T6 6 Missouri Baptist 45-16 380 8 10 Hope International (Calif.) 35-18 352 9 11 Bellevue (Neb.) 51-11 341 10 7 Keiser (Fla.) 43-21 337 11 8 Science & Arts (Okla.) 45-17 319 12 14 Georgia Gwinnett 40-21 296 13 18 Tennessee Wesleyan 41-20 275 14 5 The Master’s (Calif.) 41-23 270 15 13 Middle Georgia State 46-16 250 16 17 Tabor (Kan.) 44-17 241 17 19 Clarke (Iowa) 46-14 239 18 16 University of Northwestern Ohio 44-12 230 19 15 IU Southeast (Ind.) 48-15 215 20 22 Campbellsville (Ky.) 36-21 158 21 RV St. Thomas (Fla.) 35-19 154 22 T20 Indiana Tech 44-14 144 23 23 Texas Wesleyan 47-15 137 24 25 Central Methodist (Mo.) 42-17 105 25 24 Webber International (Fla.) 39-17 72



Others receiving votes: LSU Shreveport (La.) 65; Huntington (Ind.) 53; Jamestown (N.D.) 51; Bryan (Tenn.) 43; Cumberlands (Ky.) 42; Vanguard (Calif.) 36; Friends (Kan.) 25; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 17; Concordia (Neb.) 17; Concordia (Mich.) 6; Westmont (Calif.) 4; Judson (Ill.) 3.



*Ranking from 2017 postseason poll