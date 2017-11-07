2017 NAIA Women's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 10 (FINAL)

Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications & Media



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the seventh time in 11 polls, Martin Methodist (Tenn.) boasts the No. 1 ranking in the final regular-season edition of the NAIA Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The NAIA National Championship Opening Round qualifiers and bracket will be revealed via live video selection show on Monday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. CDT by clicking HERE.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates ba­ck to 1999)

Martin Methodist (Tenn.) collects its 17th all-time No. 1 ranking, which is fifth-most since the 1999 season.

Champions of the Southern States Athletic Conference regular-season crown, the RedHawks tallied 14-of-17 first-place votes to go along with 465 points.

Martin Methodist ranks No. 1 in the NAIA in four major offensive statistical categories, including goals per game (5.4) and assists per game (6.2). The RedHawks are looking to appear in their 14th-consecutive NAIA National Championship.

No. 2 University of Northwestern Ohio finished with three first-place votes to hold steady in the top five for the 12th-straight week dating back to last year.

The top 15 programs all held their ranking from last week, and there were no newcomers entering the poll.

Spring Arbor now holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 after Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), which had previously appeared in 202-consecutive Top 25 Polls, dropped out in the Oct. 24 edition. The Cougars have been listed in 83-straight polls. No. 6 Keiser (Fla.) is next on the list with 81-consecutive Top 25’s.