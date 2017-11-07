2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 10

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Crusaders of William Carey (Miss.) claim the No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Top 25 Poll for the seventh-straight week, the national office announced Tuesday. This is the final Top 25 poll for the regular-season. The NAIA National Championship Opening Round qualifiers and bracket will be revealed via live video selection show on Monday, Nov. 13 at Noon CDT by clicking HERE.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000)

Following a 7-0 win in the first round of the Southern States Athletic Conference Championship, the Crusaders have improved to a perfect 16-0-0 this year.

William Carey collected 16 first place votes and 497 total points earning the program’s seventh No. 1 ranking ever.

Defending National Champion Hastings (Neb.) currently sits at No. 7 in the poll, and is set to take on Concordia (Neb.) in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament Championship Match.

Bryan (Tenn.) rejoins the Top 25 for the fifth time in 2017, currently ranked No. 25.

Rio Grande (Ohio) currently holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings all-time with 57 total.