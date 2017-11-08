NAIA Baseball Preseason All-Americans Announced

2017 national player of the year headlines list.

November 08, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2018 NAIA Baseball Preseason All-America Team. The 17-member squad was chosen by the NAIA-Baseball Coaches Association (NAIA-BCA) All-America Committee.

Reigning national player of the year Christopher Acosta-Tapia of Oklahoma Wesleyan headlines the 2018 list. The senior outfielder ended 2017 leading the NAIA in doubles (27), total bases (208) and runs scored (89). He also ranked among the top 10 nationally in 11 other categories. Acosta-Tapia played a key role in Oklahoma Wesleyan's first-ever Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title and its run through the playoffs, including the program's second trip to the Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series.

Four other individuals that were named to the 2017 first team at the end of last season garnered a spot on the preseason squad – Andrew Warner of Columbia (Mo.), Marcus McCorkle of Georgia Gwinnett, Matthew Jarecki of Benedictine (Kan.) and Austin Marchant of Grand View (Iowa).

Indiana Tech is the only club with multiple players to make the list, as third baseman Matt Bandor and utility player Glen McClain garnered the preseason recognition.





2018 NAIA Baseball Preseason All-America Team