Dreikosen Records 300th Win as Rocky Defeats YCC

Coach currently in his 18th year

November 09, 2017

Story by Rocky Mountain Athletics



BILLINGS, Mont. – The Rocky Mountain College (Mont.) men’s basketball team remained perfect on the young season with a 92-60 win over crosstown foe Yellowstone Christian (Mont.) on Tuesday night at Shrine Auditorium.



The win is No. 300 in the 18-year career of head coach Bill Dreikosen. Rocky is now 4-0 on the season and they sweep the two meetings with the Centurions.



Austin Payne led the Battlin’ Bears on Tuesday with 19 points in 22 minutes. Making his first start of the season, Payne hit 7 of 13 shots and grabbed eight rebounds.



As a team, Rocky shot 45.8 percent from the field, including 52.9 percent in the second half. They had a 52-34 advantage on the boards and scored 34 points in the paint. Rocky added 21 points on 21 offensive rebounds and assisted on 23 of 33 made baskets.



The Battlin’ Bears held YCC to 33.3 percent from the field and turned them over 22 times. Rocky scored 27 points from those takeaways and tallied 13 fast break points.



Chad Kananen and Colin May each hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points apiece. Grant Wallace added 12 points after making all six of his shots.



Danny Betcher led Rocky with nine rebounds and Craig Wilmore had a team-high five assists.



Ben Bighorn led three YCC players in double figures with 18.



Rocky will remain on the road where they will play the next nine games away from home. The stretch continues on Thursday when the Battlin’ Bears visit Dickinson State. Tipoff in North Dakota in scheduled for 7 p.m.