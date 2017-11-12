Print RSS

2017 NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Final

Saint Francis ends regular-season at No. 1
November 12, 2017
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Saint Francis (Ind.) closes the regular-season as the No. 1 team in the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Sunday. The Cougars, who own 16 all-time No. 1 rankings, claimed all 15 first-place votes and 340 total points. Saint Francis has been the No. 1 team in all 11 polls this season.

Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Final (November 12, 2017)

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) (15) 10-0 340
2 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) 9-0 324
3 3 Morningside (Iowa) 11-0 317
4 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 10-0 300
5 5 Southern Oregon 10-0 289
6 7 Baker (Kan.) 10-1 268
7 8 Langston (Okla.) 10-0 266
8 9 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 9-1 252
9 10 Southeastern (Fla.) 8-1 227
10 11 Northwestern (Iowa) 9-1 216
11 6 Grand View (Iowa) 9-2 208
12 T12 Georgetown (Ky.) 8-1 197
13 T12 Dickinson State (N.D.) 9-1 187
14 14 Concordia (Mich.) 9-1 178
15 15 Benedictine (Kan.) 9-2 164
16 16 Sterling (Kan.) 9-2 143
17 17 Tabor (Kan.) 8-2 128
18 20 SAGU (Texas) 8-2 114
19 19 Marian (Ind.) 7-3 106
20 18 Campbellsville (Ky.) 7-2 79
21 24 Kansas Wesleyan 8-3 69
22 RV Faulkner (Ala.) 7-3 54
23 RV Dakota State (S.D.) 8-3 38
24 NR Oklahoma Panhandle State 7-3 31
25 23 Evangel (Mo.) 7-4 22


Dropped from the Top 25: Montana Tech (No. 22); Arizona Christian (No. 23); Concordia (Neb.) (No. 25)

Others Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 21; Montana Tech 17; Cumberland (Tenn.) 12; College of Idaho 6.