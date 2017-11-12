2017 NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Final

Saint Francis ends regular-season at No. 1

November 12, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Saint Francis (Ind.) closes the regular-season as the No. 1 team in the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Sunday. The Cougars, who own 16 all-time No. 1 rankings, claimed all 15 first-place votes and 340 total points. Saint Francis has been the No. 1 team in all 11 polls this season.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.

• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.

• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.

• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.

• Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes.”

2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Final (November 12, 2017)

RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS 1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) (15) 10-0 340 2 2 Reinhardt (Ga.) 9-0 324 3 3 Morningside (Iowa) 11-0 317 4 4 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 10-0 300 5 5 Southern Oregon 10-0 289 6 7 Baker (Kan.) 10-1 268 7 8 Langston (Okla.) 10-0 266 8 9 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 9-1 252 9 10 Southeastern (Fla.) 8-1 227 10 11 Northwestern (Iowa) 9-1 216 11 6 Grand View (Iowa) 9-2 208 12 T12 Georgetown (Ky.) 8-1 197 13 T12 Dickinson State (N.D.) 9-1 187 14 14 Concordia (Mich.) 9-1 178 15 15 Benedictine (Kan.) 9-2 164 16 16 Sterling (Kan.) 9-2 143 17 17 Tabor (Kan.) 8-2 128 18 20 SAGU (Texas) 8-2 114 19 19 Marian (Ind.) 7-3 106 20 18 Campbellsville (Ky.) 7-2 79 21 24 Kansas Wesleyan 8-3 69 22 RV Faulkner (Ala.) 7-3 54 23 RV Dakota State (S.D.) 8-3 38 24 NR Oklahoma Panhandle State 7-3 31 25 23 Evangel (Mo.) 7-4 22



Dropped from the Top 25: Montana Tech (No. 22); Arizona Christian (No. 23); Concordia (Neb.) (No. 25)



Others Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 21; Montana Tech 17; Cumberland (Tenn.) 12; College of Idaho 6.