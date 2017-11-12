2017 NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll — Final
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Saint Francis (Ind.) closes the regular-season as the No. 1 team in the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Sunday. The Cougars, who own 16 all-time No. 1 rankings, claimed all 15 first-place votes and 340 total points. Saint Francis has been the No. 1 team in all 11 polls this season.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences.
• Each conference is given one rater for every four schools in the league.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
• Teams that receive only one
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Final (November 12, 2017)
|RANK
|PREVIOUS
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Saint Francis (Ind.) (15)
|10-0
|340
|2
|2
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|9-0
|324
|3
|3
|Morningside (Iowa)
|11-0
|317
|4
|4
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|10-0
|300
|5
|5
|Southern Oregon
|10-0
|289
|6
|7
|Baker (Kan.)
|10-1
|268
|7
|8
|Langston (Okla.)
|10-0
|266
|8
|9
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|9-1
|252
|9
|10
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|8-1
|227
|10
|11
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|9-1
|216
|11
|6
|Grand View (Iowa)
|9-2
|208
|12
|T12
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|8-1
|197
|13
|T12
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|9-1
|187
|14
|14
|Concordia (Mich.)
|9-1
|178
|15
|15
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|9-2
|164
|16
|16
|Sterling (Kan.)
|9-2
|143
|17
|17
|Tabor (Kan.)
|8-2
|128
|18
|20
|SAGU (Texas)
|8-2
|114
|19
|19
|Marian (Ind.)
|7-3
|106
|20
|18
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|7-2
|79
|21
|24
|Kansas Wesleyan
|8-3
|69
|22
|RV
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|7-3
|54
|23
|RV
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|8-3
|38
|24
|NR
|Oklahoma Panhandle State
|7-3
|31
|25
|23
|Evangel (Mo.)
|7-4
|22
Dropped from the Top 25: Montana Tech (No. 22); Arizona Christian (No. 23); Concordia (Neb.) (No. 25)
Others Receiving Votes: Arizona Christian 21; Montana Tech 17; Cumberland (Tenn.) 12; College of Idaho 6.