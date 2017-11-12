2017 NAIA FCS First Round Pairings Announced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Championship Schedule | Video Announcement | Final Top 25 Poll) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the teams and
This year’s field includes 12 automatic qualifiers – one from each conference – and four at-large selections. Automatic berths were given to teams that won their conference regular-season title and were ranked within the top 20 of the final regular-season NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll announced Sunday. To access the Top 25 poll, click here. At-large bids were given to the next highest ranked teams that did not claim an automatic spot.
The 62nd annual NAIA Football National Championship is scheduled for Saturday, December 16 in Daytona Beach, Fla. The City of Daytona Beach hosts the event at Municipal Stadium for the fourth-straight season. For fan and visitor information, click here.
2017 NAIA Football Championship Series – First Round Schedule
Saturday, November 18 | Campus Sites
Game 1 – Benedictine (Kan.) (9-2) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (10-0)
Game 2 – Concordia (Mich.) (9-1) at Reinhardt (Ga.) (9-0)
Game 3 – Sterling (Kan.) (9-2) at Morningside (Iowa) (11-0)
Game 4 – Southeastern (Fla.) (8-1) at Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (10-0)
Game 5 – Dickinson State (N.D.) (9-1) at Southern Oregon (10-0)
Game 6 – Georgetown (Ky.) (8-1) at Baker (Kan.) (10-1)
Game 7 – Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1) at Langston (Okla.) (10-0)
Game 8 – Grand View (Iowa) (9-2) at Saint Xavier (Ill.) (9-1)
2017 NAIA Football Championship Series Qualifiers (alphabetical)
|School
|Qualification
|Record
|Appearances
|FCS Record
|Baker (Kan.)
|Heart of America Athletic Conference South Division Champion
|10-1
|16th
|16-15
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|At-Large No. 4
|9-2
|13th
|4-12
|Concordia (Mich.)
|At-Large No. 3
|9-1
|1st
|0-0
|Dickinson State (N.D.)
|North Star Athletic Association Champion
|9-1
|18th
|6-17
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|At-Large No. 2
|8-1
|21st
|24-17
|Grand View (Iowa)
|Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division Champion
|9-2
|6th
|6-4
|Langston (Okla.)
|10-0
|7th
|2-6
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division Champion
|10-0
|4th
|2-3
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Great Plains Athletic Conference Champion
|11-0
|14th
|17-13
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|At-Large No. 1
|9-1
|19th
|20-16
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division Champion
|9-0
|3rd
|2-2
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|Mid-States Football Association Mideast League Champion
|10-0
|17th
|27-15
|Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|Mid-States Football Association Midwest League Champion
|9-1
|11th
|15-9
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|Mid-South Conference Sun Division Champion
|8-1
|2nd
|0-1
|Southern Oregon
|Frontier Conference Champion
|10-0
|7th
|11-5
|Sterling (Kan.)
|Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Champion
|9-2
|3rd
|0-2