2017 NAIA FCS First Round Pairings Announced

Defending national champion Saint Francis enters playoffs looking to repeat

November 12, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Championship Schedule | Video Announcement | Final Top 25 Poll) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the teams and first round pairings for the 2017 NAIA Football Championship Series (FCS). The 16-team event kicks off Saturday, November 18, at eight campus host sites.

This year’s field includes 12 automatic qualifiers – one from each conference – and four at-large selections. Automatic berths were given to teams that won their conference regular-season title and were ranked within the top 20 of the final regular-season NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll announced Sunday. To access the Top 25 poll, click here. At-large bids were given to the next highest ranked teams that did not claim an automatic spot.

The 62nd annual NAIA Football National Championship is scheduled for Saturday, December 16 in Daytona Beach, Fla. The City of Daytona Beach hosts the event at Municipal Stadium for the fourth-straight season. For fan and visitor information, click here.

2017 NAIA Football Championship Series – First Round Schedule

Saturday, November 18 | Campus Sites

Game 1 – Benedictine (Kan.) (9-2) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (10-0)

Game 2 – Concordia (Mich.) (9-1) at Reinhardt (Ga.) (9-0)

Game 3 – Sterling (Kan.) (9-2) at Morningside (Iowa) (11-0)

Game 4 – Southeastern (Fla.) (8-1) at Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (10-0)

Game 5 – Dickinson State (N.D.) (9-1) at Southern Oregon (10-0)

Game 6 – Georgetown (Ky.) (8-1) at Baker (Kan.) (10-1)

Game 7 – Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1) at Langston (Okla.) (10-0)

Game 8 – Grand View (Iowa) (9-2) at Saint Xavier (Ill.) (9-1)

2017 NAIA Football Championship Series Qualifiers (alphabetical)