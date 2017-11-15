NAIA Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll — No. 1

Grand View (Iowa) extends top-ranked streak to 40-straight polls

November 15, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Grand View (Iowa) locks down the No. 1 ranking for the 40th-consecutive edition of the NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday. The next installment of the Coaches’ Poll is slated for December 6.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000-01)

• Grand View boasts 11 ranked grapplers en route to 160 total points. The Vikings hold the No. 1 ranking for the 45th time in program history, which is the most for any program dating back to the start of the 2000-01 season

• The last time the Vikings were not ranked No. 1 was on October 17, 2012.

• Josh Wenger at 141 pounds and Grant Henderson at 165 pounds highlight the ranked grapplers for Grand View, as both individuals list atop their respective weight class. Wenger is 6-2 on the young season, while Henderson is 8-1.

• Sawyer Miller of Indiana Tech (125 pounds) and Dalton Bailey of Life (197 pounds) are the only new top-ranked individuals. Bailey spent a number of weeks at No. 1 last season before falling to Grand View’s Evan Hansen in the national championship final. However, the senior avenged that loss last week, downing Hansen 7-4 in the title match at the Grand View Open to retake the top spot.

• No. 16 Southeastern (Fla.) and No. 18 Reinhardt (Ga.) are the newcomers to the poll. Southeastern was ranked multiple times last season, while Reinhardt is garnering its first-ever top 20 mention .

• Since 2001, only Grand View (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17), former members Notre Dame (Ohio) (2010-11) and Lindenwood (Mo.) (2006-07) have spent the entire season ranked No. 1.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the eight conferences.

• Two days prior to the national poll, each qualifying group rater submits the top six individuals from each weight class in his conference into the system. Only wrestlers listed on a conference ballot are considered for the national ballot.

• The top 20 individuals in each weight class are based on how each voter ranks the best individuals. An individual receives 20 points for each first place vote, 19 for second place and so on through the list. This same point system is used to determine the team ranking.

• The postseason poll is determined using the individual and team results from the national championship

• For the complete Top 20 calendar, click here.

2017-18 NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll – No. 1 (November 15, 2017)

Rank Previous Rank School Total Team Points 1 1 Grand View (Iowa) 160 2 2 Missouri Valley 128 3 6 Indiana Tech 123 4 4 Menlo (Calif.) 118 5 3 Providence (Mont.) 101 6 7 Cumberlands (Ky.) 91 T7 11 Life (Ga.) 90 T7 5 Campbellsville (Ky.) 90 9 10 Williams Baptist (Ark.) 88 10 8 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 83 11 9 Southern Oregon 63 12 17 Montana State-Northern 60 13 15 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 59 14 13 Baker (Kan.) 57 15 12 Morningside (Iowa) 55 16 RV Southeastern (Fla.) 48 17 T18 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 45 18 RV Reinhardt (Ga.) 42 19 14 Midland (Neb.) 40 20 16 Concordia (Neb.) 36



Others receiving votes: Eastern Oregon 34; Benedictine (Kan.) 34; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 31; York (Neb.) 30; Oklahoma City 30; Graceland (Iowa) 28; Lyon (Ark.) 28; Northwestern (Iowa) 26; Truett McConnell (Ga.) 25; Missouri Baptist 25; Hastings (Neb.) 22; Bacone (Okla.) 22; Marian (Ind.) 20; Doane (Neb.) 20; Warner Pacific (Ore.) 19; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 19; Cumberland (Tenn.) 17; Ottawa (Kan.) 16; Jamestown (N.D.) 16; Saint Mary (Kan.) 13; William Penn (Iowa) 12; Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 12; Bethany (Kan.) 9; Kansas Wesleyan 6; Lourdes (Ohio) 6; Brewton-Parker (Ga.) 5; Oklahoma Wesleyan 5; Waldorf (Iowa) 2.



Top Ranked Individuals | Individual Rankings

125 – Sawyer Miller, Indiana Tech

133 – Jake Sinkovics, Cumberlands (Ky.)

141 – Josh Wenger, Grand View (Iowa)

149 – Jaedin Sklapsky, Campbellsville (Ky.)

157 – Brandon Weber, Montana State-Northern

165 – Grant Henderson, Grand View (Iowa)

174 – Nicholas Meck, York (Neb.)

184 – Charles Sharon, Campbellsville (Ky.)

197 – Dalton Bailey, Life (Ga.)

285 – Demetrius Thomas, Williams Baptist (Ark.)