2017 Women's Soccer National Championship Opening Round Preview
By Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket – Live Stats – Schedule) Thirty teams will participate in the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship Opening Round on Saturday. Matches will occur at 15 campus locations and the Opening Round winners will meet up with championship tournament host Mobile (Ala.) at the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship final site Nov. 27 – Dec. 2 in Orange Beach, Ala. All of the Opening Round matches will be video-streamed live – click here to access.
This year’s championship field includes 24 automatic qualifiers, six at-large selections and one host berth. Automatic berths were given to teams that either won their respective conference tournament title, regular-season championship or finished runner-up at the conference tournament. The at-large bids were determined by the Soccer National Selection Committee, which is in existence for the first time. For more information on the National Selection Committee, go to Appendix B of the Soccer Coaches Manual.
The 16-team national championship final site bracket will be announced Saturday on NAIA.org after all NAIA Opening Rounds have been completed.
The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 15 matches live at the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship final site in Orange Beach, Ala. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-championship tournament package is available at $29.95. For more information and to pre-register, click HERE.
2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship Opening Round Notes
- The 15 Opening Round hosts include: Benedictine (Kan.), Columbia (Mo.), Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), Keiser (Fla.), Marian (Ind.), Martin Methodist (Tenn.), University of Northwestern Ohio, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Ottawa (Kan.), Southeastern (Fla.), Spring Arbor (Mich.), The Master’s (Calif.), Vanguard (Calif.), Westmont (Calif.) and William Carey (Miss.).
- Overall No. 1 seed Martin Methodist boasts the top seed for the first time since 2005. The RedHawks collected their first-ever national title going 3-0-1 in that tournament. 2005 was the last time that a No. 1 seed claimed the national championship.
- Since the Opening Round format began in 2008, the hosts are 108-18-11 all-time. Last year, the hosts went 13-2-0 with Hastings (Neb.) and former member Biola (Calif.) losing on their home turf.
- Martin Methodist is the only program in Opening Round history to host each previous year – 2017 marks the 10th-consecutive home match for the RedHawks. Martin Methodist is 8-1 all-time in Opening Round contests with the lone loss coming in 2012.
- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), earning an automatic bid out of the Mid-South Conference, will be travelling to No. 13 Oklahoma Wesleyan. The road match for the Blue Raiders marks the first time in the 10-year Opening Round history they have not played in Columbia, Ky. Lindsey Wilson had hosted the previous nine matches and stands 9-0 all-time in the Opening Round.
- Trailing the perfect 9-0 host record of Lindsey Wilson, Martin Methodist is next with an 8-1 home mark. Keiser and William Carey are third all-time in home wins with seven.
- Heading into 2017 Opening Round, Lindsey Wilson has the longest win streak with nine-straight wins in this event. Vanguard is next with a six-match unbeaten streak as the Lions are 4-0-2 all-time in the Opening Round.
- Defending national champion University of Northwestern Ohio seeks to become the first repeat national champion since former member Lee (Tenn.) claimed four-straight red banners from 2008-11.
- Individually speaking, offensive star Millene Cabral of Martin Methodist leads the NAIA in total goals (52), goals per game (2.5), total points (117) and points per game (5.6). She has scored at least one goal in 17-of-21 matches this year. The junior midfielder/forward has already set the NAIA season record for most goals and most points.
- Overall, eight individuals ranked in the NAIA top 10 for season goals will be competing Saturday.