2017 Women's Soccer National Championship Opening Round Preview

Opening Round action occurs Nov. 18 at 15 campus locations

November 16, 2017

By Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket – Live Stats – Schedule) Thirty teams will participate in the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship Opening Round on Saturday. Matches will occur at 15 campus locations and the Opening Round winners will meet up with championship tournament host Mobile (Ala.) at the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship final site Nov. 27 – Dec. 2 in Orange Beach, Ala. All of the Opening Round matches will be video-streamed live – click here to access.



This year’s championship field includes 24 automatic qualifiers, six at-large selections and one host berth. Automatic berths were given to teams that either won their respective conference tournament title, regular-season championship or finished runner-up at the conference tournament. The at-large bids were determined by the Soccer National Selection Committee, which is in existence for the first time. For more information on the National Selection Committee, go to Appendix B of the Soccer Coaches Manual.

The 16-team national championship final site bracket will be announced Saturday on NAIA.org after all NAIA Opening Rounds have been completed.



The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 15 matches live at the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship final site in Orange Beach, Ala. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-championship tournament package is available at $29.95. For more information and to pre-register, click HERE.

2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship Opening Round Notes