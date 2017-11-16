2018 NAIA Men's Swim & Dive Coaches' Top 10 Poll — (Nov. 16)

Keiser (Fla.) remains No. 1 in the polls

November 16, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Keiser (Fla.) remains at No. 1 in the second edition of the 2018 NAIA Women’s Swim and Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll, the national office announced on Thursday. The Seahawks swept the field with all five first place votes and 50 points.

Top 10 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-The Seahawks made a splash in their last two meets with wins over No. 2 SCAD Savannah (Ga.) and NCAA member Rollins College (Fla.).

- No. 6 College of Idaho made the jump into this week’s Top 10.

-SCAD Savannah holds the longest active streak in the Top 10 with 30 total appearance. All 30 of those appearances have been in the top five.

-There have been four programs that have been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season: former member Oklahoma Baptist, Fresno Pacific (Calif.), California Baptist and Simon Fraser (B.C.). Former member California Baptist accomplished this feat five different times in 2008-09, 2007-08, 2006-07, 2005-06 and 2003-04 seasons.

Poll Methodology

-Top 10 team ratings will be recommended to the NAIA National Office by a Coaches’ Presidential committee. This committee will conduct the Top 10 rating five times during the season.

-The Committee will consist of five current NAIA Swimming and Diving Coaches. The committee will use the most current “top times” as the primary source of ranking.

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2018 NAIA Men’s Swim & Dive Coaches’ Top 10 Poll – No. 2 (Nov. 16)

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] POINTS 1 1 Keiser (Fla.) [5] 50 2 3 SCAD Savannah (Ga,) 43 3 2 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 38 4 5 Thomas (Ga.) 30 4 4 Cumberlands (Ky.) 30 6 NR College of Idaho 28 7 6 WVU Institute of Technology (W.Va.) 19 8 10 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 11 9 7 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9 10 8 Loyola (La.) 8 10 9 Union (Ky.) 8

^Top 10 ranking in Coaches’ Poll on Nov. 16, 2017