2017 Women's Volleyball National Championship Opening Round Preview

Opening Round action occurs November 18 at 12 campus locations

November 17, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Broadcast Links – Live Stats – Schedule) Twenty-four teams will participate in the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Opening Round on Saturday. Matches will occur at 12 campus locations and the winners will advance to the final site on November 28 – December 2, in Sioux City, Iowa, along with the 20 teams who received an opening round bye. All national championship opening matches will be video streamed, click here to access.

This year’s championship field includes 33 automatic qualifiers, 10 at-large selections and one host berth. Automatic berths were given to teams that either won their respective conference tournament title, regular-season championship or finished runner-up at the conference tournament. The at-large bids were determined by the final Coaches’ Top 25 Poll on November 13.

The 32-team national championship final site bracket will be announced on Sunday on NAIA.org.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all matches live (excluding the finals to be broadcast via ESPN3) at the 2017 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship final site in Sioux City, Iowa. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-championship tournament package is available at $29.95. For more information and to pre-register, click HERE.

2017 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Opening Round Notes