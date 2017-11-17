2017 Women's Volleyball National Championship Opening Round Preview
By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Broadcast Links – Live Stats – Schedule) Twenty-four teams will participate in the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Opening Round on Saturday. Matches will occur at 12 campus locations and the winners will advance to the final site on November 28 – December 2, in Sioux City, Iowa, along with the 20 teams who received an opening round bye. All national championship opening matches will be video streamed, click here to access.
This year’s championship field includes 33 automatic qualifiers, 10 at-large selections and one host berth. Automatic berths were given to teams that either won their respective conference tournament title, regular-season championship or finished runner-up at the conference tournament. The at-large bids were determined by the final Coaches’ Top 25 Poll on November 13.
The 32-team national championship final site bracket will be announced on Sunday on NAIA.org.
The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all matches live (excluding the finals to be broadcast via ESPN3) at the 2017 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship final site in Sioux City, Iowa. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-championship tournament package is available at $29.95. For more information and to pre-register, click HERE.
2017 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Opening Round Notes
- The 12 National Championship Opening Round hosts include: Bellevue (Neb.), Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), Indiana Wesleyan, Lourdes (Ohio), Missouri Valley, Northwest (Wash.), Ottawa (Kan.), Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), Tabor (Kan.), Texas Wesleyan, Union (Ky.) and Xavier (La.).
- The women’s volleyball national championship opening round was implemented in 2008.
- Bellevue, College of the Ozarks (Mo.), Indiana Wesleyan, IU East (Ind.), IU Kokomo (Ind.), Lourdes, Mobile (Ala.), Oklahoma City, Ottawa, Our Lady of the Lake, Saint Xavier (Ill.), Tabor, Trinity Christian (Ill.), Union, Webber International (Fla.) and Xavier have all previously competed in the national championship opening round.
- Of this year’s group, Bellevue holds the most wins in the national championship opening round at 4-2 followed by Indiana Wesleyan with a record of 3-1. Bellevue also holds the most wins as a host with a record of 4-2.
- Bellevue and Xavier hold the most national championship opening round appearances of the 2017 group with six appearances. Bellevue has hosted for each of those six previous appearances while Xavier has hosted once. Union and IU East follow with five appearances in the national championship opening round.
- This is the first year for Campbellsville (Ky.), Texas Wesleyan, Missouri Valley, Lincoln Christian (Ill.), Marian (Ind.), Embry-Riddle, Reinhardt (Ga.) and Northwest (Wash.) to play in the national championship opening round.
- Tabor, who was a visitor for their first appearance in the 2016 national championship opening round match-up, will play as a first time national championship opening round host along with Texas Wesleyan, Missouri Valley, Embry-Riddle and Northwest.
- College of the Ozarks, Oklahoma City, Saint Xavier, IU Kokomo have never hosted a national championship opening round match and have only played as visitors.
- College of the Ozarks, Xavier, Mobile, Embry Riddle, Oklahoma City, Our Lady of the Lake, Saint Xavier and Webber International are looking to defend their win streaks this weekend of six or more. Mobile holds a current season win streak of 26-consecutive games followed by Embry-Riddle and Xavier with 19 and 13 consecutive wins respectively.