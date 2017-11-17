2017 Daktronics-NAIA Men's Cross Country Scholar-Athletes

254 student-athletes honored

November 17, 2017

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced Friday that 254 men’s cross country student-athletes have been named 2017 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athletes.

In order to be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.

2017 Daktronics-NAIA Men’s Cross Country Scholar-Athletes PDF